Cardinals report cards: MVP candidate hitters at the top, struggles at the bottom

Catchers

Yadier Molina

While Albert Pujols is having a blast on his farewell tour, Molina is not. He showed up to spring training late and out of shape. Trying to play his way back into proper condition was an old-school move, but his aching knees would have none of it. The grind of catching in the big leagues since 2004 caught up to him. Molina struggled, hitting .207, then retreated to his home in Puerto Rico. He is promising to start his comeback bid ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline, but Cardinals management should track the catching trade market just in case.

Grade: C-

Andrew Knizner

With Molina back in Puerto Rico on his extended break, Knizner got his best shot at extended playing time. It could have gone better. He followed a recent 1-for-21 slump with an 8-for-17 surge with five RBI to lift his batting average to .207. He had some bloopers and bleeders among those hits, but at least he produced when the depleted Cardinals offense was at a low point. Knizner, a career .197 hitter, could really help his career by extending this upturn past the All-Star break.

Grade: D+

Ivan Herrera

To become Molina’s heir apparent, he has much work to do. Herrera’s first big league tour was ugly. He went 2-for-18 as a hitter, did a poor job of framing pitches and he struggled to block pitches in the dirt. Herrera has produced offensively in the minors, and independent analysts have praised his hit tool. But the Cardinals owe their consistent success to pitching and fielding, and right now Herrera can’t help them on either front.

Grade: D

Infielders

Paul Goldschmidt

If voting for National League Most Valuable Player occurred during the All-Star break, odds are Goldschmidt would have won the award. He leads the league in batting average (.330) and ranks second in OPS (1.004), on-base percentage (.414) RBIs (70), hits (112) and runs scored (64). He continues to play Gold Glove defense at first base, which helps explain why he is tied with Nolan Arenado for the NL lead in Wins Above Replacement at 4.8.

Grade: A+

Nolan Arenado

He wasn’t satisfied with his first season in the STL, so he dedicated his winter to offensive improvement. It worked. Arenado overcame his lull back in May (.196 batting average, albeit with 15 RBIs) to resume pounding the ball. He is hitting .293 overall with .885 OPS and 59 RBIs while also playing his typically aggressive Gold Glove defense. His competitive intensity sets the tone for the team, as he demonstrated with his crash into the side wall while trying to catch a foul pop-up. While Goldschmidt rates as the favorite for NL MVP this season, Arenado is in that discussion.

Grade: A+

Tommy Edman

The Cardinals passed on the free-agent market for shortstops this winter because Edman was a viable Plan B if Paul DeJong failed. Sure enough, the Cardinals executed that plan and Edman excelled in the field while posting excellent defensive metrics. After a hot start at the plate (.881 OPS in April), he settled into merely solid production before hitting the wall in early July. After falling into a 2-for-28 rut, he climbed out while going 8-for-24 with six runs scored in his last five games before the break. He has stolen 20 bases in 23 tries and his 4.4 WAR ranks third in the NL.

Grade: A

Brendan Donovan

The Cardinals kept throwing him onto the field wherever they needed somebody: 13 starts at second base, 13 in left field, 12 in right field, nine at third base, six at shortstop and five at first base. Donovan posted an insane .443 on-base percentage in May and a .402 mark in June. He finally cooled off with a 5-for-37 slump before going 3-for-6 with a walk, a hit by pitch, a sacrifice fly and four RBIs in his last two games. That lifted his batting average to .287 and his on-base percentage to .395 to keep him in the NL Rookie of the Year discussion.

Grade: A

Nolan Gorman

He made a huge splash early, batting .387 with a 1.150 OPS in 10 games in May. Gorman hit a three-run homer June 3 at Wrigley Field, but since then he has driven in just 12 runs in 40 games. He has hit .205 in July after batting .207 in June. Given his fielding limitations at second base, that’s problematic. He has drawn nine walks in 53 July plate appearances, so he’s made strides with his plate discipline — except when he chases inside pitches well off the plate. As the Cardinals get healthier and/or make moves ahead of the trade deadline, Gorman will need to put up numbers to keep his spot.

Grade: B-

Albert Pujols

He was thrilled to get added to the NL All-Star roster and the Home Run Derby bracket. Thus energized, he delivered a 7-for-23 surge with a double, a homer and six runs scored. The Cardinals needed that lift last week with their offense sputtering. Overall, the Cardinals have gained what they expected from their reunion: excellent production against left-handed pitching (.310 batting average, .878 OPS) and not much help against right-handers (.154, .548). They also welcomed his leadership and his willingness to help raise Juan Yepez.

Grade: C

Edmundo Sosa

Last season he gave the team a jolt of energy that contributed to the team’s late push into the playoffs. Overall he hit .294 with a .795 OPS when he started. So when Paul DeJong failed to relocate his swing again this season, Sosa had an opportunity to boost his role. He failed. He is hitting just .202 as a starter, despite his timely uptick last week (3-for-8, double, walk, hit by pitch, three RBIs). But he makes some spectacular fielding plays, he adds speed on the bases and he plays with boundless energy — as he demonstrated while crashing into the side wall Saturday while chasing a pop-up.

Grade: D-

Paul DeJong

Last year he struggled at the plate (.197 batting average, .674 OPS) and finished the year in a part-time role. This season he struggled (.130, .417) and earned a demotion to Triple-A Memphis. There he enjoyed a power surge, hitting eight homers in a span of 12 games before landing on the injured list after getting hit in the hand with a pitch. His salary for 2023 and his buyout for 2024 add up to more than $11 million, so the Cardinals hope he can at least establish some trade value. His outburst Saturday and Sunday for Memphis (6-for-9, homer, seven RBIs) helped a bit.

Grade: F

Outfielders

Harrison Bader

His struggle with plantar fasciitis finally landed him on the injured list for an extended stay. Before shutting down, he was doing his usual fine defensive job in center field. Offensively, he hit for less power this season (.673 OPS, down from .785 in 2021) but he cut his strikeout rate (just 17.8 percent). Also, he was causing more havoc on the bases with 15 stolen bases in 17 tries. His struggles against right-handed pitching are well behind him, so he can handle the everyday load in center field when healthy.

Grade: B

Juan Yepez

He is a corner infielder by trade. His best position is designated hitter. But the injury-depleted Cardinals needed Yepez to give the outfield a try and he logged 253 2/3 innings out there. He worked hard to become adequate, but his one highlight reel play – a strong throw home to nail a runner – strained his elbow. Yepez gave the team a lift with 10 doubles, 11 homers and 27 RBIs in his first big league tour. His production tailed off as pitchers adjusted to him, so he may need to refocus at Memphis after suffering a 2-for-26 slump before his injury.

Grade: B

Dylan Carlson

He suffered a miserable start while batting .184 in April. He got rolling in May, hitting .314 before suffering a hamstring strain. After returning, Carlson began driving the ball more (.937 OPS in June). He cooled off in July (.726 OPS) but he filled in spectacularly in center field. The switch-hitting Carlson continues to struggle against right-handed pitching (hitting .226 against them this season), so he could see more sheltered usage after the All-Star break if this team ever regains full strength.

Grade: B-

Tyler O’Neill

He was one of the National League’s best all-around players last season. O’Neill raked at the plate (.286 batting average, .912 OPS, 34 homers, 80 RBIs) and played Gold Glove defense. This season he flopped (.239, .650 OPS, four homers) due to various slumps and injuries. He had a homer and five RBIs on Opening Day, then produced just three homers and 23 RBIs in his next 47 games. O’Neill got locked in offensively back-to-back games in June – going 6-for-8 with a double and a homer – before suffering a hamstring strain. The Cardinals need the 2021 O’Neill to reemerge after the All-Star break.

Grade: C-

Lars Nootbaar

Here is another member of the Mendoza Club who stepped up when the depleted Cardinals needed a lift before the All-Star break. In his last eight games, he went 8-for-18 with two doubles, two homers, five runs and six RBI. Prior to that, he was batting just .149 while riding the Memphis shuttle. Nootbaar is a good fielder who adds value with his ability to man center field. That’s one reason why heavy-hitting Alec Burleson remains stuck down on the farm at Memphis.

Grade: D+

Corey Dickerson

He is a .280 career hitter with more than 3,600 big league plate appearances, so the Cardinals figured he could provide stopgap production against right-handed pitching while hitting prospects developed. So his poor start (.184 batting average in April, .179 in May) as a part-timer created opportunities for others. So did his calf muscle strain and time on the IL. Dickerson’s minor league rehab stint allowed him to reset mentally, and injuries to others gave him playing when he returned. He went 5-for-15 with two doubles, a homer and four RBIs in his last five games to lift his season average to .202.

Grade: D+