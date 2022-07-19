Cardinals report cards: Starting pitchers are solid, but bullpen has major holes

Miles Mikolas

The 2018 version of Miles Mikolas is back, throwing with full velocity and excellent command. He had a 2.83 ERA in 2018 and 2.54 ERA so far this season. But he was 18-4 in ’18 because the Cardinals hit behind him, and he is 7-7 this season because they haven’t. They have scored two or fewer runs in eight of his 19 starts and they have suffered four shutouts. But he has rolled on undaunted, holding opposing batters to a .210 batting average while building a 92-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio. That’s why he’s at the All-Star Game.

Grade: A

Adam Wainwright

Through no fault of his own, he has recorded just one victory since May 20. While the offense and bullpen have been wildly inconsistent this season — both in makeup and performance — Wainwright (6-7, 3.00 ERA) continued piling up outs with machine-like efficiency. Since the start of May, he has worked seven or more innings seven times to take pressure off the relievers. He has thrown 96 or more pitches in his last 12 outings. Overall he has allowed two runs or fewer 10 times — at the age of 40.

Grade: A

Ryan Helsley

While coming back from elbow and knee injuries, Helsley has rebuilt his strength on the fly and become the bullpen’s lynchpin. He earned his ticket to the All-Star Game with consistent lockdown performances. Look at the numbers: 5-1, eight saves, six holds, 0.69 ERA, .109 batting average against, 57 strikeouts in 39 innings and just 1-of-14 inherited runners scored. Helsley has worked into a second inning 12 times and he has extended into seven- and eight-out appearances this season.

Grade: A

Andre Pallante

Independent analysts scratch their heads at his delivery, which resembles a tennis serve. But he rose quickly after being drafted in 2019, despite missing developmental time in 2020 due to the pandemic. He has excellent command of his lively fastball, which allowed him to fill in nicely as both a middle reliever (1-1, 1.63 ERA) and starter (2-3, 4.46) when injuries hammered the pitching staff. He uses his cutter effectively off of his fastball, but his curveball remains underdeveloped — so he seems best suited for a bullpen role over the long haul.

Grade: B+

Zack Thompson

After losing crucial developmental time to the pandemic and taking his lumps at Triple-A Memphis last season (2-10, 7.06 ERA), Thompson gained traction this season and earned a seat on the Memphis shuttle. His one start this season did not go well (five runs allowed in five innings), but he has been effective (1-1, one save, 0.60 ERA in 15 innings) coming out of the bullpen. That’s a small sample size, but Thompson’s mound presence and composed pitching demeanor have earned him the confidence of the field staff.

Grade: B+

Jake Woodford

The field staff detected some regression with his stuff this season, but Woodford got results (1-0, 3.05 ERA, one hold in 11 outings spanning 20 2/3 innings). Because he has options remaining, the Cardinals have relegated him on the Memphis shuttle while continuing to employ less-effective veterans. Woodford is 1-2 with a 3.33 ERA in eight games at the Triple-A level this season, including seven starts. At the very least Woodford, the 39th overall pick in 2015, has made himself into a useful trade chip.

Grade: B+

Johan Oviedo

The Cardinals just about ruined him last year while subjecting him to loss after loss as the starter of last resort. Oviedo lost his confidence while going 0-5 with a 4.91 ERA in the majors and 1-6 with a 6.13 ERA in Triple-A Memphis. But his talent was still there and the Cardinals brought that out this season while putting him in position to succeed. Back-to-back strong starts for Memphis in May – two runs allowed in 12 innings combined – helped prepare him to fill in for the Cardinals. He is 2-1 with a 3.09 ERA in 12 games, 11 out of the bullpen.

Grade: B

Junior Fernandez

He has spent eight seasons in the minor leagues trying to harness his power arm and polish his pitches. Now, at the age of 25, he is looking ready for the big leagues. Fernandez changes up his delivery, mixing in some quick pitches. He has allowed just one earned run in 13 1/3 innings thanks in part to his improved ground ball rate. He has just nine strikeouts, which raises concern about his ability to finish off hitters. And his six walks point to lingering command issues.

Grade: B

Packy Naughton

After washing out with the Los Angeles Angels, Naughton has provided some badly needed pitching depth. He flopped as a starter earlier this season, going 0-2 with a 10.29 ERA in three outings. But he rebounded to give the Cardinals a badly needed left-handed bullpen arm. In a span of nine outings, he allowed just one run in nine innings. Escaping a bases-loaded, nobody jam against the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 12 was one of his career highlights. He has impressed manager Oliver Marmol with his determination to pitch aggressively.

Grade: C+

Jordan Hicks

The Cardinals figured that moving Hicks to the starting rotation would help him develop his whole pitch arsenal and allow him to avoid further elbow trouble. But his comeback from Tommy John surgery wasn’t smooth. He was 0-4 with a 5.47 ERA in eight starts this season and suffered a forearm strain. Hicks has come back as a reliever, and his 100-mph fastball plays, as manager Oliver Marmol would say. He is 2-0 with 10 1/3 scoreless innings as a reliever.

Grade: C+

Dakota Hudson

He is further illustration that coming back from Tommy John surgery is difficult. Hudson had some success earlier this season (2-1, 2.75 ERA in his first four starts) despite spotty command. That mirrored his 2019 success (16-7, 3.35 ERA) when his bottom line numbers belied some troubling underlying metrics. He lacks swing-and-miss stuff, so he must control pitch counts and induce ground balls with his sinker and slider. His ratio of 42 walks to 53 strikeouts is problematic. His current injury, described as a sore neck, might allow him to reset after his so-so (6-6, 4.10 ERA) season to date.

Grade: C-

Giovanny Gallegos

He opened the season sharing the highest leverage work with Ryan Helsley. He was effective in May (2.31 ERA, .209 batting average against) and June (1.59 ERA, .154 BAA) but more recently he pitched his way down to low-leverage work in middle relief. Overall he has suffered six blown saves, and left-handed hitters produced a .980 OPS against him in his 28 outings this season. Gallegos has suffered year-to-year regression in BAA, OBP, slugging percentage and OPS against in 2021 and 2022.

Grade: C-

Matthew Liberatore

In his seven appearances, including six starts, the Cardinals won six times. So broadly speaking, Liberatore did his part to help the team hold the fort in the face of multiple pitching injuries. He posted a 2-1 record and earned one hold. But Liberatore suffered growing pains while walking 14 batters and allowing 33 hits in 27 innings for an ugly 1.74 WHIP. Pitching tentatively does not work at this level. He has the tools to earn a long-term role in the starting rotation, but he must pitch with more conviction.

Grade: C-

Kodi Whitley

He opened the season with five near-flawless performances, allowing no runs, no hits and just one walk in 5 1/3 innings. Through his first nine outings, he was 2-0 with one hold and a 1.04 ERA. But then he lost control in a game at San Francisco — walking the four batters he faced — and his season veered off the rails. His ERA plunged to 5.58 as three of his next four Cardinal outings went badly, then his demotion to Triple-A Memphis led to more struggles (6.57 ERA in 12 outings) before he landed on the injured list.

Grade: C-

Steven Matz

His debut season for the Cardinals has been quite the misadventure. After going 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA last season for Toronto, he signed a four-year, $44 million contract to come to the STL. The Cardinals are still awaiting the payoff. Matz is 3-3 with a 6.03 ERA in a season that has been marred by two really bad starts (seven runs in three innings versus the Pirates, eight runs in two innings at San Francisco) and shoulder issues that sidelined him for almost two months. He was hoping to reestablish himself on Sunday, but the rainout pushed back his return from the injured list.

Grade: D

T.J. McFarland

Last season McFarland was an effective lefty specialist. He went 4-1 with 15 holds and a 2.56 ERA by inducing groundout after groundout with his sinker. This season his sinker lost its bite, his ground ball rate dipped, his hard-hit rate climbed and his batting average against soared. McFarland needed a reset, and taking time off due to COVID-19 was not optimal to get that. His 6.91 ERA and 1.709 WHIP put him in a tenuous position.

Grade: D

Drew VerHagen

He has a big league fastball and a nasty breaking pitch, but he failed to translate his stuff into consistent outs. True, a hip impingement, a shoulder impingement and the hip impingement again hindered him this season. The injuries afforded him the opportunity to tour the Cardinals farm teams at Memphis, Springfield and Peoria for rehab work. At the major league level, he allowed 27 hits — including five homers — and 14 walks in his first 21 1/3 innings to the consternation of manager Oliver Marmol.

Grade: F

Nick Wittgren

The season started well enough for him. In his first 12 appearances, he allowed two runs in 9 1/3 innings. He had a 1.93 ERA and four holds in the bank. He was humming along until his May 19 road appearance against the New York Mets. That started a three-game span where Wittgren threw just 38 strikes in 74 pitches. That started a six-game span he allowed nine runs in eight innings. His final straw was a four-run shelling from the Cubs in one inning on June 26. He was 1-0 with one save and a 5.90 ERA when the Cardinals designated him for assignment.

Grade: F

Aaron Brooks

He has a 6.55 ERA in parts of seven big league seasons, so he did not arrive with great expectations after spending the previous two seasons pitching in Korea. Like VerHagen, he struggled with his reentry to the majors. In five outings for the Cardinals, he allowed eight runs in 9 1/3 innings. After the Cardinals designated him for assignment, Brooks settled into the Memphis rotation where he is 5-4 with a 5.69 ERA.

Grade: F

Jack Flaherty

He showed up to spring training with a bad shoulder, embarked on a rehabilitation regimen, rushed his comeback to the big leagues, got shelled... and suffered more shoulder soreness. The team’s would-be ace has pitched all of eight innings in three outings this season and the Cardinals don’t expect him back until much later in the season. At this point, anything the team gets out of Flaherty in 2022 will be a bonus.

Grade: Incomplete