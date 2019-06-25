Jack Flaherty started the night having allowed 15 home runs, more than any Cardinals pitcher.
When he left in the fifth inning, Oakland had added three to that total, including two in a six-run fifth, to take a 7-3 lead at Busch Stadium.
Chad Pinder hit a two-run homer and Marcus Semien followed with a solo shot to center field. Flaherty then gave up three singles before being replaced by John Brebbia, who promptly allowed a two-run double by Khris Davis.
Flaherty has allowed 18 homers on the season and at least one in five consecutive starts. In June he allowed nine in five outings.
Cards take 3-1 lead
Chris Bassitt nearly survived an excess of 60 pitches in the first two innings Tuesday night without allowing a run to the Cardinals.
However, when he was unable to escape the inning, Matt Carpenter made him pay with a two-run triple and Paul DeJong followed with an RBI-double to give the Cards a 3-1 lead over Oakland at Busch Stadium.
Carpenter's two-out triple scored Yadier Molina, who had singled to open the second, and Kolten Wong, who reached on a fielder's choice.
The fly ball to center field appeared to be playable for Ramon Laureano. However, as he backed up to the wall, the ball fell a bit short and Laureano's lunge came up empty.
DeJong followed with a ground-rule double to score Carpenter.
Oakland scored first when Matt Olson hit his 13th home run to lead off the second against Jack Flaherty, who has allowed a team-high 16 homers.
Jose Martinez still in lineup
Jose Martinez will remain in the Cardinals' lineup Tuesday night when they face Oakland in the first of a two-game series at Busch Stadium.
Martinez went 7-for-18 and pushed his average back toward .300 in starting five consecutive games. He will be in right field with Dexter Fowler in center field, while Harrison Bader and his .209 average remain on the bench.
Jack Flaherty will be on the mound as he comes off of a solid seven-inning outing in which he was the loser against Miami, allowing three runs on four hits with eight strikeouts.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Matt Carpenter, 3B
2. Paul DeJong, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Jose Martinez, RF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Dexter Fowler, CF
8. Kolten Wong, 2B
9. Jack Flaherty, P
Athletics' lineup
1. Marcus Semien, SS
2. Robbie Grossman, LF
3. Matt Chapman, 3B
4. Matt Olson, 1B
5. Ramon Laureano, CF
6. Stephen Piscotty, RF
7. Jurickson Profar, 2B
8. Josh Phegley, C
9. Chris Bassitt, P