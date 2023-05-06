A few days before the Cardinals return to Wrigley Field with former All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on their side of the field, the Cardinals made the move to add a third catcher to their roster.

The move signaled the plan to have Contreras appear mostly at designated hitter in the coming weeks, and he will also see time in left field.

Tres Barrera, who impressed during spring training with his feel for a new pitching staff, was promoted to the active roster ahead of Saturday's game against Detroit. Barrera, 28, joins Contreras and Andrew Knizner as the catching options on the 26-man.

Knizner will log innings as the primary catcher.

In the past week, the Cardinals have been asked often about the team's struggles with two-strike pitches and whether it was execution or selection, or if the combination of both had led to a lack of confidence in either. The team's officials said they were looking at ways to improve the execution for the pitchers and the choices from the team.

Contreras started at DH on Friday night with Knizner behind the plate, and both contributed offensively in the 5-4 loss. There were also three instances where a two-strike pitch cost the Cardinals.

To make room on the active roster for Barrera, the Cardinals designated Taylor Motter for assignment.

The team also optioned Guillermo Zuniga to clear a spot on the active roster for Adam Wainwright, who will make his first start of the regular season Saturday.

The Cardinals have lost seven consecutive games and have the worst record in the National League.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.