First pitch is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium.

Cardinals' manager Oliver Marmol has made significant changes to the lineup for the second game of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Nolan Arenado has been moved up to the third spot in the batting order, marking the first time he has hit outside the cleanup spot this season.

Willson Contreras will serve as the designated hitter and replace Arenado in the cleanup spot. Contreras made a critical error in last night's game, being called for catcher interference, negating a key out in the fifth inning, which led to the Dodgers breaking out. Andrew Knizner, who ranks as major league baseball's 16th-best catcher at receiving pitches and seventh-best pitch framer, will start behind the plate and hit eighth.

Tyler O'Neill returns to the lineup and will hit sixth. Due to back tightness, O'Neill was a late scratch to yesterday's series opener. He will play left field.

Dylan Carlson gets the start at center field and will hit fifth. Carlson has been dominant against left-handed pitching as he gets to hit right-handed, his strong side as a switch hitter. This season the outfielder has hit .375 against lefties compared to .194 against right-handed pitchers.

Tommy Edman returns to the starting lineup and will lead off for the Cardinals. Today's game will be the 258th time Edman has served as the leadoff hitter for the Cardinals, more than any other batting position combined, but it will only be the fourth time he's done so this season. The gold glove winner will play second base. Paul DeJong will play shortstop and hit seventh.

Lineups

Cardinals (10-17, 4th in the NL Central, 9 GB)

1. Tommy Edman, 2B

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Willson Contreras, DH

5. Dylan Carlson, CF

6. Tyler O'Neill, LF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Lars Nootbaar, RF

P: Jordan Montgomery, LHP

Dodgers (14-13, 2nd in the NL West, 1 GB)

1. Mookie Betts, RF

2. Freddie Freeman, 1B

3. Will Smith, DH

4. Chris Taylor, SS

5. Max Muncy, 3B

6. Miguel Vargas, 2B

7. James Outman, CF

8. Trayce Thompson, LF

9. Austin Barnes, C

P: Clayton Kershaw, LHP

Pitching matchup

LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-3, 3.81 ERA): Montgomery has been a victim of circumstance in his last three starts, taking losses in each despite providing quality starts. The Cardinal offense has only scored two support runs across his previous three stars.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (4-1, 2.32 ERA): Kershaw earned his 200th career win on April 19 in a dominant 5-0 performance against the New York Mets. He became just the third Dodger pitcher to win 200 games behind Don Sutton (233) and Don Drysdale (209). His 200-win mark makes him fifth among active pitchers in the category, one place ahead of Adam Wainwright.

Injury report

RHP Adam Wainwright (groin): Wainwright will make his third rehab start tomorrow for Class AAA Memphis, throwing approximately 90 pitches against the Durham Bulls. (Last updated: April 29)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder): Rodriguez pitched with Class AAA Memphis on Sunday. In two rehab appearances, Rodriguez has completed two innings and allowed two hits. (Last updated: April 24)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Naughton has continued a rest program to see how his arm responds. (Last updated: April 18)

Future probable starters

Sunday vs. Dodgers: RHP Jake Woodford (1-2, 5.47 ERA) vs. Noah Syndergaard (0-3, 6.58 ERA)

Up next

St. Louis conclude their West Coast road trip in Los Angeles, then return to St. Louis for a three-game series with Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angles.

