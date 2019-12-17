Cardinals sign Korean lefty Kim to 2-year deal worth $8 million

The Cardinals announced the signing of 31-year-old Korean lefthander Kwang-hyun Kim at a Busch Stadium press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Kim signed a two-year contract worth $8 million. The Cardinals will pay a $1.6 million posting fee (20 percent of Kim's new contract) to his team in South Korea.

Kim, who pitched for the SK Wyrens in the Korean Baseball Organization, has been in St. Louis for a couple of days undergoing a physical and talking contract with the Cardinals.

Kim is said to average 91 to 92 miles an hour with his fastball, with it ticking as high as 96. He also employs a slider to success but control seems his mainstay. He struck out 310 batters and walked only 68 over 326 1/3 innings in his past two seasons.

The addition of Kim gives the Cardinals six potential starters with that group also including Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, Miles Mikolas, Adam Wainwright and, presumably Carlos Martinez, if his arm is up to it.

Kim is 136-77 for his career in Korea and has pitched 12 professional seasons. He underwent Tommy John elbow surgery in 2017.

Earlier this offseason, the Cardinals had been mentioned as possible suitors for ace Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Hyun-jin Ryu, a 32-year-old Korean-born lefthander,