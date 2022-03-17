Cardinals sign left-handed bat Corey Dickerson to one-year deal

JUPITER, Fla. — The Cardinals’ perpetual search for the left-handed bat that brings balance to the force of their lineup took them into the free-agent market on the eve of spring’s opener.

Corey Dickerson has agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal, a source confirms. The deal is pending a physical. The contract also includes bonus incentives that will increase the outfielder's salary.

Dickerson will get time at outfield and DH.

Dickerson, 32, hit .271 with a .734 OPS last season for Miami and Toronto. He had six home runs and 29 RBI in 336 at-bats. In his career, he's hit .288 against righthanded pitching with a .512 slugging percentage and a .845 OPS. He's four seasons removed from a career-best 27 home runs, and in 2019 — a season split between Pennsylvania teams — he had a .886 OPS to go with his .579 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have declined comment until the deal is finalized.

For several years, the Cardinals have sought a lefthanded complement to the righthanded-leaning lineup of everyday players. Dickerson has been discussed before as an option. The Cardinals entered spring with second-year outfielder Lars Nootbaar and rookie Juan Yepez as the leading candidates to get at-bats at the new designated hitter position.

Nootbaar, the lefthanded hitter of the two, will start at DH on Friday in the Cardinals' spring opener.

The addition of Dickerson does not nudge Nootbaar out of the major-league plans. There is room on the roster for two additional outfielders, and with the DH in play there's a benefit to carrying a fifth outfielder for the bench.

