WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado went 3 for 3 with a home run and reigning NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt went 2 for 3 with a home run as the Cardinals earned a 5-3 win against the Washington Nationals in front of an announced crowd of 2,319 at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on Tuesday afternoon.

The win sent the Cardinals (3-1) into their first day off of spring camp on Wednesday.

Goldschmidt, who served as the designated hitter, started the scoring in the top of the first inning when he drove a 2-0 pitch from Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin over the center field wall for his first homer of the spring.

Arenado, who had a day off on Monday, batted next and blasted the first pitch over the wall in center for his first homer this spring.

Neither Goldschmidt nor Arenado played past the top of the fifth inning.

The duo will be leaving camp early next week to take part in the World Baseball Classic for Team USA. Goldschmidt and Arenado, each a five-time Silver Slugger Award winner, have both gone 4 for 7 so far this spring in Grapefruit League games.

“It’s early in spring and they’re feeling pretty good about where they’re at and how their offseason went,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “But timing is there, and it’s always good to see those guys smiling and doing what they love to do — which is drive the baseball and make plays.”

The Cardinals scored the first five runs of the game, and their pitchers didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning.

Other storylines

• Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras and Nationals first baseman Dominic Smith exchanged words after Smith got hit by a pitch from Cardinals prospect and the organization's minor league pitcher of the year in 2022 Gordon Graceffo. Smith and Contreras were face-to-mask before home plate umpire Ron Kulpa got between the two. Smith exited the game after he was hit by the pitch. Contreras batted in the top of the following inning without incident.

• Left-hander Matthew Liberatore tossed two scoreless innings without allowing a hit or a walk in his first start of spring training. He did not strikeout a batter or walk a batter. He retired each of the six batters he faced in order during a highly-efficient outing.

• Outfielder Dylan Carlson had a second consecutive game where he drove in runs while batting left-handed. On Monday, he belted a three-run double in a win over the Mets. Then on Tuesday, Carlson hit a two-out RBI to left field against Nationals reliever Wily Peralta. Carlson has both of his hits and all four of his RBIs so far this spring while batting left-handed.

• Right-handed relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos made his first appearance of the season in a spring training game. Gallegos tied for the slowest tempo of any pitcher in the majors last season, and he’d spent additional time working in camp before pitching in a game in order to help with the adjustment to MLB’s new rules and the pitch timer. He pitched one inning and had just one violation.