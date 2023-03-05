JUPITER, Fla. — Before they leave Cardinals camp on Monday for Phoenix, Ariz. to join Team USA ahead of the World Baseball Classic, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado will start in Grapefruit League action on Sunday against the Mets at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla.

Goldschmidt is batting third and starting at first base vs. New York while Arenado bats fourth and starts at third base in one more spring tune-up prior to embarking on a gold medal defense with Team USA.

The two Cardinals cornerstones are among the group who will depart Cardinals camp on Monday for the international tournament. The others leaving camp Monday include Tyler O'Neill (Canada), Adam Wainwright (USA), Miles Mikolas (USA), JoJo Romero (Mexico), Giovanny Gallegos (Mexico), and Genesis Cabrera (Dominican Republic).

Before he suits up for Team Canada, O'Neill will start in center field and bat second against the Mets. O'Neill is expected to man center field for Canada, who will face USA, Mexico, and Colombia in pool play in Phoenix, Ariz. to begin the WBC.

After pitching in simulated action on the backfields of the Cardinals complex, left-hander Jordan Montgomery will get his first innings in the Grapefruit League on Sunday. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said prior to the start of Sunday’s contest that Jack Flaherty will have his Grapefruit League debut pushed to Monday after the right-hander was under the weather and dealt with dehydration. Flaherty is scheduled for three innings in a start against Houston. Marmol noted that Flaherty could have been ready to make his first spring outing on Sunday but the Cardinals manager opted to push it back.

The last Grapefruit League game before the Cardinals in the WBC leave camp will come against a fresh face.

Opposite of Montgomery, the Cardinals will get their first look at right-hander Kodai Senga — the Japanese star who signed a five-year, $75-million contract with the Mets this past offseason. Sunday’s start will be the first time Senga, 30, pitches in an official game in the U.S. The right-hander spent 11 seasons in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball where he went 87-44 with a 2.59 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Cardinals' top prospect Jordan Walker is starting in left field and batting fifth behind Arenado after the former belted two home runs as a part of a four-for-four, three-RBI game that also included a double on Saturday. As a non-roster invitee in his first big-league camp, the 20-year-old is nine-for-18 with three home runs and six RBIs in six Grapefruit League games.

Here’s the lineup the Cardinals will roll out against New York:

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Tyler O’Neill, CF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Jordan Walker, LF

6. Nolan Gorman, DH

7. Alec Burleson, RF

8. Tres Barrera, C

9. Masyn Winn, SS

Starting pitcher: LHP Jordan Montgomery