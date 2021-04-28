Cardinals; starters thrive with five days' rest

As the Cardinals are about to embark Wednesday on a six-man rotation—Johan Oviedo will be the sixth starter--for a couple of turns through the rotation in the midst of 17 games in 17 days, the main aspect is to give the five starters they’ve been using lately an extra day of rest. This means they will have five days between starts, instead of the four that has been traditional for the past several decades.
But with off days sprinkled throughout the April schedule, the starters more or less have been operating lately with five days between starts and the proof already is in the pudding.
Carlos Martinez worked 7 1/3 innings, allowing just one earned run Tuesday night. That marked the ninth consecutive game in which the Cardinals' starter had gone at least five innings and allowed two earned runs or fewer, beginning with John Gant on April 18
In that time frame, Gant, Jack Flaherty, Adam Wainwright, Carlos Martinez and Kwang Hyun Kim all pitched with five days' rest in every start.
The Cardinals are only 5-4 in those games as the bullpen let one get away and the offense has been erratic. But the starters’ earned average in that stretch is 1.68.
Manager Mike Shildt said the six-man plan, and extra rest for starters, was discussed at length in spring training. “We’re in uncharted territory coming off a historic year last year, for a lot of reasons,” said Shildt.
The most prominent item about the coronavirus-induced schedule last year was that it was only 60 games (58 in the Cardinals’ case) instead of 162 and starters were required to pitch only 50 to 60 innings rather than 160 to 200. How would their arms react this year to a renewed full slate?
The philosophy that pitching coach Mike Maddux wanted to create this year was that “we will honor the off days,” Shildt said. Many off days will be created by the schedule. Some will have to be created when there is a glut of games on the schedule.
“We just want to be smart about how we’re using our guys,” Shildt said. “So it makes sense that Oviedo (is) getting in there tomorrow. We’re very intentional about those guys getting their full five days’ rest and pitch on the sixth."
According to researcher Tom Orf, this is the best stretch by Cardinals starting pitchers since their last club that won 100 games, the 2015 National League Central Division champion.
That club ran off 12 consecutive games of two earned runs or fewer and all the starters went at least six innings.
Six pitchers were involved, including Martinez, who made two starts on five days’ rest in that span, as did Michael Wacha. John Lackey and Lance Lynn had three starts, working with four days’ rest, and lefthanders Tim Cooney and Jaime Garcia had one start apiece in that stretch. The Cardinals were 8-4 in those 12 games before Tyler Lyons, starting the first game of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field on July 7, allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings.
The Cardinals have had some defensive bumps along the way in the outfield during their run this year but not nearly as many in the infield and second baseman Tommy Edman, shortstop Paul DeJong, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and third baseman Nolan Arenado all turned in highlight plays Tuesday in the 5-2 win over Philadelphia.
Goldschmidt drove in two runs and Arenado knocked in one, and the Cardinals traded for each because of his offense. But, also for the other side of the ball.
Shildt recalled a conversation he had with president of baseball operations John Mozeliak when the team was going after Goldschmidt, who was playing with Arizona. “I continued to be adamant, when we continued to have the conversations, was just what he was going to do for our defense,” said Shildt.
“We had come off a couple years prior of not very good defense. First base is probably one of the most under-rated positions. It gets the second most action on the field, behind the catcher. And he’s come and played more than Gold Glove-worthy first base.
“Nolan, same deal. Bat? Yeah, fantastic. But you’re talking about an elite defender. If you can do it on both sides of the ball, it’s a residual benefit because it helps the pitching, too.
“You’re making the outs the outs. And that’s how we like to play the game. We don’t want to give anything away. We’ll take everything out there.”
Martinez hadn’t had the best of support in several of his winless starts and right fielder Justin Williams and Martinez himself made errors in the fourth inning on Tuesday. But Martinez praised the plays made by his infielders and he had won a start for the first time at home since June 26, 2018.
That was a Tuesday night when the Cardinals pounded Cleveland ace Corey Kluber, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, for six runs in the first two innings of an 11-2 romp.
Martinez allowed two runs in six innings and the game also was notable in that featured a perfect relief inning apiece by Brett Cecil and Greg Holland, neither of whom had many of those while they were here.
It also featured a five for five night, with two homers, by their third baseman at the time. His name was Matt Carpenter.