Cardinals; starters thrive with five days' rest

The Cardinals have had some defensive bumps along the way in the outfield during their run this year but not nearly as many in the infield and second baseman Tommy Edman, shortstop Paul DeJong, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and third baseman Nolan Arenado all turned in highlight plays Tuesday in the 5-2 win over Philadelphia.

Goldschmidt drove in two runs and Arenado knocked in one, and the Cardinals traded for each because of his offense. But, also for the other side of the ball.

Shildt recalled a conversation he had with president of baseball operations John Mozeliak when the team was going after Goldschmidt, who was playing with Arizona. “I continued to be adamant, when we continued to have the conversations, was just what he was going to do for our defense,” said Shildt.

“We had come off a couple years prior of not very good defense. First base is probably one of the most under-rated positions. It gets the second most action on the field, behind the catcher. And he’s come and played more than Gold Glove-worthy first base.

“Nolan, same deal. Bat? Yeah, fantastic. But you’re talking about an elite defender. If you can do it on both sides of the ball, it’s a residual benefit because it helps the pitching, too.