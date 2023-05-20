Cardinals left-hander Steven Matz has made progress in multiple avenues since the start of the season, including his confidence in his pitches and his ability to pitch out of potentially game-changing situations.

Somehow that still hasn’t translated into the win column. So the incremental improvements will have to remain his focus.

Matz didn’t allow an earned run against a Los Angeles Dodgers lineup that included a pair of former MVPs in Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman as well as a cleanup hitter in J.D. Martinez with a trio of Silver Slugger Awards on his résumé, yet the Cardinals still came out on the losing end, 5-0, in the second game of the four-game with the Dodgers set at Busch Stadium on Friday night.

The teams have split the first two games of the series.

The Cardinals, now 19-27, jumped all over the Dodgers’ talented left-hander Julio Urias on Thursday night to the tune of six runs on six hits, including four home runs, in just three innings in the series opener.

Against Matz, the Dodgers (28-17) didn’t have nearly the same sort of impactful offensive performance.

Instead, Matz (0-5) managed to maneuver into and out of potential trouble repeatedly for the first four innings of his outing. He stranded six men on base through four innings and recorded inning-ending strikeouts in three of the four frames to put scoring threats to bed.

“That’s big for me, to make big pitches with runners on,” Matz said. “Those are the most important pitches of the day. That was a big thing for me today.”

In each of the first four innings, Matz left runners in scoring position.

With runners on first and third and two outs in the first inning, Matz froze Dodgers third baseman Chris Taylor on a borderline pitch that home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak called strike three.

Miguel Vergas’ leadoff double in the second gave the Dodgers a running start against Matz, especially after a one-out single by Miguel Rojas put men on first and third with just one out. Again Matz delivered a key strikeout when he got Trayce Thompson swinging for the second out. Then a lineout to shortstop Paul DeJong brought that inning to an end.

In the third, Matz gave up a two-out double to Martinez. He stranded Martinez on second base courtesy of a second Taylor strikeout. Matz got Taylor swinging at a sinker on the outside corner to end the third.

In the fourth, James Outman singled with one out and advanced on an infield grounder. Matz struck out Thompson on a changeup for a called third strike.

“I’m just attacking hitters, not pitching so careful with everybody, just going right after them," Matz said. "My stuff is kind of playing up that way.”

The Dodgers pushed their lone run across against Matz on the strength of a throwing error in the fifth inning.

Ten-time Gold Glove winning third baseman Nolan Arenado gloved a ball hit down the line by Dodgers speedster Betts. Arenado’s throw across the diamond took a hop before getting to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. The short hop handcuffed Goldschmidt, who could not make a clean catch.

With two outs, Matz walked Martinez on a 3-2 changeup and then gave up an RBI double to Taylor.

“I think for me, the big thing was I had a plan in my head what I wanted to do with Taylor there and I kind of deviated from that,” Matz said. “So I’m kicking myself for that.”

Because of the traffic on the bases, Matz needed 103 pitches to get through 4 2/3 innings.

“I think it’s still a step in the right direction with how my stuff is,” Matz said. “I felt like I was attacking them pretty good, and they just grinded out at-bats, put some good swings, and fought me off. So, obviously, the pitch was up. But I think overall it was a step in the right direction.”

Through nine starts this season, Matz had an ERA of 5.05.

He had a stretch earlier in the season when he’d almost abandoned his curveball as an option because of the inconsistent command of that pitch, which in effect left him with a two-pitch arsenal, but has since made strides with it and re-incorporated it into his arsenal.

In his last three starts (15 1/3 innings), Matz has allowed a total of just four earned runs. Friday marked his first start of the season without having allowed an earned run.

He’s still looking for his first win since September 17, 2022, in a one-inning relief outing against the Cincinnati Reds. His last win as a starting pitcher came against the Reds on July 23, 2022.

“I thought he did a nice job of mixing all three (pitches),” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “At the end of the day, he gave us a shot. His pitch count was just up.”

Matz left with the Cardinals trailing 1-0, and the Dodgers tacked on four runs in the eighth against reliever Chris Stratton.

“We’ll take a deeper look at some two-strike counts and some non-competitive pitches and kind of seeing where we can be more efficient,” Marmol said of Matz’s outing. “But overall, that’s a really good lineup across the way. For him to continue to throw up zeros was good. Obviously, you want him to go deeper, but that wasn’t the case tonight.”

Meanwhile the Cardinals offense had just two hits in the game. Nolan Gorman (1-for-4) and Arenado (1-for-4) each extended their hitting streaks to 10 games. Goldschmidt, who walked three times, also stole his 30th consecutive base without getting thrown out. Goldschmidt’s streak is the longest active streak in the majors.