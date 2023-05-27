Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. at Cleveland's Progressive Field

The Cardinals will utilize the same lineup as yesterday as they look to salvage the opportunity to finish their Ohio road trip with a winning record.

St. Louis has struggled against Cleveland, owning a record of 13-21 over the franchise's 26-year history. On the road in Cleveland, the Cardinals are only 5-9 all-time after yesterday's 4-3 loss to the Guardians.

Nolan Gorman will again serve as the designated hitter and his third in the lineup. The young left-handed hitting slugger is on a 17-game on-base streak, the fifth-longest active streak in the National League. Gorman has been extremely effective in clutch situations this season, blasting seven home runs to tie or take the lead, which is second-most in Major League Baseball.

Lineups

Cardinals (23-29, 4th in the NL Central, 5 GB)

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Brendan Donovan, RF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Alec Burleson, LF

9. Tommy Edman, 2B

P: Jack Flaherty, RHP

Guardians (22-28, 3rd in the AL Central, 3.5 GB)

1. Steven Kwan, LF

2. Amed Rosario, SS

3. Jose Ramirez, 3B

4. Josh Naylor, 1B

5. Josh Bell, DH

6. Andres Gimenez, 2B

7. Myles Straw, CF

8. Will Brennan, RF

9. Cam Gallagher, C

P: Tanner Bibee, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Jack Flaherty (3-4, 5.29 ERA): Flaherty is aiming for consistency in his starts after having a disappointing outing in his last start. Flaherty has battled his command all season, allowing four or more walks in half of his starts. Flaherty is making his first career start in Cleveland.

RHP Tanner Bibee (1-1, 3.18 ERA): Bibee is in his first major league season and is considered the number two prospect in the Guardians prospect pipeline. The rookie right-hander has allowed four runs or fewer in each of his five starts this season.

Injury report

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): Woodford threw a bullpen session Friday at Busch Stadium and if he recovers as expected his next appearance could come as part of a rehab assignment. He could be sent on that assignment to an affiliate as early as Monday (Updated May 27)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle sprain): Carlson continues to swing from the right side. The Cardinals hope that in the coming days Carlson is able to put more weight on the injured ankle so as to take swings left-handed as well. At that point Carlson could test the ankle for running and other baseball related activities. (Updated May 27)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): O'Neill's scheduled rehab assignment has been postponed due to not recovering as fast as expected. O'Neill has yet to progress to full baseball activities, per Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, and will continue to work out in Busch Stadium with hopes of a rehab assignment coming next week. (Updated May 18)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Was moved from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL after his bullpen session on May 16. Manager Oliver Marmol indicated that the 60-day timeline reflected the amount of time it would take not only for Naughton to recover but to go out on rehab assignments before returning to the major leagues. (Updated May 18)

Future probable starters

Sunday vs Cleveland: Jordan Montgomery (2-6, 4.55 ERA) vs Hunter Gaddis (1-1, 5.26 ERA)

What's next

The Cardinals conclude their three-game series and seven-game road trip Sunday versus the Cleveland Guardians then return home for a series with in state rival Kansas City Royals.

