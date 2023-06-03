First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. at Pittsburgh's PNC Park.

Despite a disappointing late-game collapse, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol has chosen to use the same lineup and defensive alignment as he did in yesterday's series opener.

Nolan Gorman will start at second base and hit third. Today's start will be his 21st of the season, equaling his number of starts at DH. Gorman has been slightly weaker as a second baseman, hitting .260 compared to .299 when serving at the DH with a similar number of at-bats.

Steal city: How 3 missed chances, 2 stolen bases added up to 1 meltdown for Cardinals Pirates score six runs in the seventh inning, four on two homers against Giovanny Gallegos, for a 7-5 victory that compounded so many of the Cardinals' issues.

Lineups

Cardinals (25-32, 4th in the NL Central, 6 GB)

1. Brendan Donovan, LF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Alec Burleson, DH

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Jordan Walker, RF

9. Tommy Edman, CF

P: Jordan Montgomery, LHP

Pirates (29-27, 2nd in the NL Central, 0.5 GB)

1. Andrew McCutchen, DH

2. Brian Reynolds, CF

3. Connor Joe, LF

4. Carlos Santana, 1B

5. Rodolfo Castro, 2B

6. Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B

7. Tucupita Marcano, SS

8. Mark Mathias, RF

9. Jason Delay, C

P: Luis Ortiz, RHP

Once Jordan Walker 'relaxed' his swing took flight, carrying him back to majors: Cardinals Extra “Relaxing and catching the ball out front," top prospect says is all he wants to be thinking about in the batter's box. Also: Steven Matz to stay in bullpen, for now.

Pitching matchup

LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-6, 4.48 ERA): Among qualified National League starting pitchers, Jordan Montgomery has received the 13th fewest runs of support with 32, or less than three a start. Montgomery has not completed the sixth inning in his last four starts.

RHP Luis Ortiz (1-2, 4.35 ERA): Making his fifth start of the season and ninth of his career, Ortiz is known for his equal mix of fastballs and sliders. Ortiz's fastball ranks in the 90th percentile of velocity in the major leagues.

Injury report

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): He has been moved to Class AAA Memphis on a rehab assignment, where he pitched two innings Tuesday. He has recovered well from the increasing workload. (Updated June 2)

OF Lars Nootbaar (lower back contusion): Injured while making a catch and slamming against the outfield wall, Nootbaar experienced back spasms and bruising in the lower back area that has limited his activities. He would not be available for the team in Pittsburgh and the series in Texas was questionable. Rather than play short, the team placed him on the 10-day injured list in hopes he'll be ready when the team returns home to Busch Stadium in a week to face the Cincinnati Reds. (Updated June 2)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle sprain): Carlson, having tested his ankles from sides of the plate and increased the intensity of his running, could open next week on a rehab assignment. The earliest he would do that is Tuesday, and the Cardinals are hopeful he'll be on target to be in a minor-league lineup that night or soon after. (Updated June 2)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): O'Neill has been prescribed 10 days of inactivity. No workouts. No baseball activities. Nothing more intense that walking. The goal is to see if the recurring back issue responds to the extensive rest and he does not experience a setback when he resumes workouts. He'll ease back into baseball activities, meaning it could be another two weeks before he's taking swings in a batting cage. (Updated June 2)

Cardinals squander five-run lead, capsized by Pirates during late-inning rupture Bucs rally to score six runs in seventh inning after Cardinals leave the bases loaded in three consecutive innings and fail to add on.

What's next

The Cardinals conclude their weekend series with the Pirates before continuing a road trip that sends them to Texas for three games with the Rangers.

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.

Cardinals shortstop prospect Masyn Winn feels he is getting up to speed in Class AAA After he began the season with a .224 average in his first 27 career games in Class AAA, Masyn Winn batted above .280 in May with four home run.

Cardinals' Jordan Walker's NL Rookie of Year odds soared while he was in minors The preseason odds of him winning the award were as low as just over 3-1 at the area sportsbooks, but now have soared to as high as 65-1.