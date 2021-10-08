 Skip to main content
Cardinals television viewership ranks No. 1 in MLB
Cardinals television viewership ranks No. 1 in MLB

Cardinals clinch wildcard

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera, center, and his teammates celebrate after clinching a wildcard spot in a MLB game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. The St. Louis Cardinals won 6-2 for their historic 17th consecutive win. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

A press release distributed Friday morning by the St. Louis Cardinals says the team's local television ratings ranked No. 1 among Major League Baseball teams in 2021, according to Nielsen Media Research data.

That is the third time in four seasons the Cardinals have finished first and the 22nd consecutive year the team placed in the top four. Bally Sports Midwest carried 149 regular-season games in 2021

In addition, the release said the Cardinals on BSM averaged a 6.2 household rating in the St. Louis area, up 16% from a 5.4 in 2020 and that viewership soared during the Cardinals’ 17-game winning streak in September. Cardinals baseball was the No. 1 prime time program in St. Louis each of the last 20 nights the team played during the regular season (19 games on Bally Sports Midwest, one on KTVI-FOX).

(Data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research)

