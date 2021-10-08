Cardinals television viewership ranks No. 1 in MLB

A press release distributed Friday morning by the St. Louis Cardinals says the team's local television ratings ranked No. 1 among Major League Baseball teams in 2021, according to Nielsen Media Research data.

That is the third time in four seasons the Cardinals have finished first and the 22nd consecutive year the team placed in the top four. Bally Sports Midwest carried 149 regular-season games in 2021

In addition, the release said the Cardinals on BSM averaged a 6.2 household rating in the St. Louis area, up 16% from a 5.4 in 2020 and that viewership soared during the Cardinals’ 17-game winning streak in September. Cardinals baseball was the No. 1 prime time program in St. Louis each of the last 20 nights the team played during the regular season (19 games on Bally Sports Midwest, one on KTVI-FOX).