Cardinals trade Harrison Bader to New York Yankees for Jordan Montgomery

St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader walks in the dugout before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Miami. The Cardinals won 2-0.
Lynne Sladky - staff, AP
St. Louis Cardinals Harrison Bader (48) motions to the dugout after he hit a triple in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in New York.
The St. Louis Cardinals are trading Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees for left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery, a source confirms.
St. Louis also included a PTBNL (player to be named later) stipulation that they will send a minor-league player from an agreed upon list if Bader is not back from his foot injury this season, probably tied to playoffs, a source described.
Bader made his debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017. He received the Rawlings Gold Glove award in 2021 as the National League's top defensive center fielder.
In 21 games this season, Montgomery is 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA in 114 2/3 innings for the Yankees.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery reacts as New York Mets' Starling Marte runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in New York.
Jordan Montgomery: A look at the St. Louis Cardinals pitcher
Here is a look at St. Louis Cardinals left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery, who was acquired from the New York Yankees on Aug. 2, 2022.
Royals Yankees Baseball
Noah K. Murray - freelancer, FR171374 AP
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery pauses before pitching against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in New York.
Royals Yankees Baseball
Noah K. Murray - freelancer, FR171374 AP
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in New York.
Royals Yankees Baseball
Noah K. Murray - freelancer, FR171374 AP
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in New York.
Yankees Mets Baseball
Frank Franklin II - staff, AP
New York Yankees' Jordan Montgomery pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in New York.
Yankees Mets Baseball
Frank Franklin II - staff, AP
New York Yankees' Jordan Montgomery pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in New York.
Yankees Mets Baseball
Frank Franklin II - staff, AP
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery reacts as New York Mets' Starling Marte runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in New York.
Yankees Astros Baseball
Kevin M. Cox - freelancer, FR158961 AP
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery delivers to Houston Astros' Jose Altuve during the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Houston.
Red Sox Yankees Baseball
Frank Franklin II - staff, AP
New York Yankees' Jordan Montgomery pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, July 15, 2022, in New York.
Yankees Red Sox Baseball
Michael Dwyer - staff, AP
New York Yankees' Jordan Montgomery pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Boston.
Yankees Red Sox Baseball
Michael Dwyer - staff, AP
New York Yankees' Jordan Montgomery pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Boston.
Yankees Guardians Baseball
Phil Long - freelancer, FR53611 AP
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Yankees Guardians Baseball
Phil Long - freelancer, FR53611 AP
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Yankees Guardians Baseball
Phil Long - freelancer, FR53611 AP
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Yankees Guardians Baseball
Phil Long - freelancer, FR53611 AP
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery adjusts his hat during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022.
The 6-foot-6, 228-pound Montgomery was a 2014 MLB Draft pick by the Yankees out of South Carolina. He made his MLB debut in 2017, and he played 29 games for the Yankees that season.
Montgomery is 29 years old. Bader is 28 years old.
St. Louis Cardinals Harrison Bader (48) motions to the dugout after he hit a triple in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com