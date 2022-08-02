Cardinals trade Harrison Bader to New York Yankees for Jordan Montgomery

The St. Louis Cardinals are trading Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees for left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery, a source confirms.

St. Louis also included a PTBNL (player to be named later) stipulation that they will send a minor-league player from an agreed upon list if Bader is not back from his foot injury this season, probably tied to playoffs, a source described.

Bader made his debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017. He received the Rawlings Gold Glove award in 2021 as the National League's top defensive center fielder.

In 21 games this season, Montgomery is 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA in 114 2/3 innings for the Yankees.

The 6-foot-6, 228-pound Montgomery was a 2014 MLB Draft pick by the Yankees out of South Carolina. He made his MLB debut in 2017, and he played 29 games for the Yankees that season.

Montgomery is 29 years old. Bader is 28 years old.