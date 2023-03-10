JUPITER, Fla. — The Cardinals slugged their way to a third consecutive win on Friday night. Half of their 10 hits were extra-base hits, including three home runs, in a 7-5 win over the New York Mets in front of an announced 6,175 at Roger Dean Stadium.

Second baseman Brendan Donovan, first baseman Juan Yepez and shortstop Masyn Winn each hit home runs, while Yepez enjoyed a four-RBI game. Outfielder and top prospect Jordan Walker went 2 for 4 with a run scored, and he’s now batting .438 this spring.

Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery allowed two runs on three hits and one walk in four innings, and he also struck out four batters in his second Grapefruit League outing.

Donovan led off the game with his second home run against the Mets this spring, his fourth home run of the Grapefruit League season, and gave the Cardinals an early edge. Donovan’s smash traveled an estimated 409 feet, and it came off the bat with an exit velocity of 103 miles per hour.

The Cardinals tacked on a second run in the inning after Nolan Gorman walked, and scored on a Yepez fly ball that dropped in left field for a double.

The Mets tied the score 2-2 with a pair of runs in the top of the third against Montgomery. Montgomery sandwiched a pair of groundouts around a single by Jose Peraza to start the inning. Then the next three batters reached on back-to-back RBI singles followed by a four-pitch walk.

Montgomery got Darin Ruf on a called third strike to end the inning and keep the score tied.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Cardinals put two men on in front of Yepez when Dylan Carlos got hit by a pitch and Jordan Walker lined the first of his two hits into left field. Then Yepez lined an 0-1 fastball over the left field wall for a three-run home run.

Winn smashed a two-run homer in the fourth, his second of the spring. That gave the Mets a 7-2 lead.

The Mets pushed one run across in sixth, seventh and eighth innings to get to the final score of 7-5. They got the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning.

Other storylines

• Montgomery leaned heavily on his changeup usage in the outing. He threw the changeup 17 times in his 57-pitch outing (30 percent). Two of his four strikeouts came on the changeup, while the other two came via the sinker, which topped out at 95 mph.

• Dylan Carlson made his first start in center field this spring. He'd started in right field earlier in the spring, but he'd been limited to designated hitter duties recently due to arm discomfort. He played five innings in the field on Friday night.

• Left-hander Matthew Liberatore allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and three strikeouts in three innings. He allowed a run in the sixth on a pair of doubles, and an unearned run in the seventh after he hit a batter and committed a throwing error on a pickoff attempt.

• Winn’s second home run of the spring traveled an estimated 391 feet. He pelted an 0-1 curveball from Mets right-hander Connor Grey.

• Left-hander Andrew Suarez earned his second save this spring. He pitched a scoreless ninth. He allowed a hit, a walk and struck out two.