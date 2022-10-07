Cardinals Wild Card live blog: Highlights, live updates, and score

The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies face off in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card series. Stay up to date on the game here with Carter Chapley, who will be providing in game commentary, updates, videos, and scores.

1:14: A clean inning for Quintana! Schwarber cant catch up to Quintana's fastball and pops out to Yadier Molina. Rhys Hoskins then flairs a fly ball out to Dylan Carlson, and JT Realmuto grounds out to Nolan Arenado who makes a signature short how snag before throwing out the catcher on the run. 12 pitches in all.

Nootbaar, Pujols, Goldschmidt due up.

1:07: Jose Quintana delivers a first pitch strike to Kyle Schwarber and playoff baseball has begun!

12:58: Ozzie Smith out to throw the ceremonial first pitch. Coverage begins momentarily on ABC, fans were handed rally towels with the old fashion angry Cardinal emblazoned on them. Oli Marmol and Rob Thomson are exchanging lineups card so we are moments away!

12:38: The teams are out for introduction and national anthems so Game 1 is upon us! Find out more at First Pitch for lineups, stats and info, and more.

