Cardinals will pay employees at least through May 31; no plan yet for ticket refunds

As we hit the six-week mark for no major league baseball, spring training or otherwise, we do have a few answers to key issues — though many more questions remain during the quarantine era created by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Cardinals will pay all their employees at least through May 31 and hopefully longer, president Bill DeWitt III and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak confirmed on Wednesday. There have been no layoffs.
“We want to try to do right by the employees,” DeWitt said. “A lot depends on what the season looks like. Are we going to get past May without doing anything? I certainly hope so. It’s all about buying time, really.”
Mozeliak added that “the key to us is to keep the communication line open and then try to be transparent, trying to make sure we’re honest, as things are developing.
“Some of that is ‘we don’t know,’ but a lot of it is having empathy because there are a lot of people not doing what they normally are doing. Forget about just baseball. I try to let them know, ‘I get it. It’s not easy.’
“We’re really trying to understand what the future looks like before we make any decisions. Clearly, our economic engine has changed drastically. We’re definitely trying to do the right thing, if we can.”
And, yes, the Cardinals are very aware of the discontent among folks who held tickets for games that haven’t been — or won’t be — played. Stay tuned.
“It is something that we have to discuss,” Mozeliak said. “There are so many little balls in the air right now but we definitely have to get to that.”
DeWitt said that the Cardinals are “working case by case with fans” but were awaiting guidelines from Major League Baseball to establish policies “because we’re not controlling the schedule and cancellations.”
A baseball official, however, told the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday that MLB is close to canceling April games. If and when that happens, the refund policy immediately should swing into action for that month’s games, at least.
WHEN WILL BASEBALL START?
Now. . . for the most vexing issue, involving baseball. When will it start? And where?
Without answers and declining to speculate, Mozeliak preaches patience. “What other choice do we have?” he said.
“I guess you could work yourself up over it, but it’s not going to move anything along. I try to remind everybody that I talk to to be patient. Everybody wants answers. And there aren’t any answers.
“It’s hard to imagine 2020 would have any semblance of 2019. This is where patience matters.”
Speculated on so far, are plans to have all the games in Arizona, half the games in Arizona and the other in Florida or a third each in Arizona, Florida and Texas, which has a new, retractable roof stadium in Arlington, to go with the one in Houston. All games would be played in front of empty houses.
“I wouldn’t even call them plans,” Mozeliak said. “I would call them ideas. A lot of the ideas we hear about aren’t necessarily meant for public (consumption). This where I have to tell people to take a deep breath. What they’ve just read might not be 100 percent accurate.
“Major League Baseball is trying to throw out ideas that might possibly work but there are so many things that you need to have happen. I hate to be political . . . but testing, testing, testing matters.”
Ideally, DeWitt and other executives and most players would like to see games played in their home cities but realize this won’t be possible for a while and perhaps not at all this year in some cities.
DeWitt is hoping that Ballpark Village, which he has shepherded and on which a $280 million Phase Two just was completed, at least could be open for business during the season wherever it is played.
But he cautioned, “For us, Ballpark Village is about the state regulations at the time. If social distancing still is in place and there’s a maximum number of people, then we’ll open with those requirements in place.
“Ballpark Village is going to pivot to whatever rules of engagement are out there, whatever ordinance we fall under," DeWitt said.
“I’m hoping we come out of this thing and we’re dancing around the virus and there’s some sort of vaccine, but who knows? We’re just all sort of waiting.
“The scary thing is that as bad as our problems are, it’s just a little corner of the world. Think about the airlines. Think about all these businesses that are just shut down, with so many people out of work. It’s mind-boggling.”
PAYING THE PLAYERS
The $64,000 question, or whatever number you might choose to attach to it, is whether owners would ask players to take a further reduction in pay on top of what already had been agreed to — if games were played with no revenue resulting.
A corollary question is whether the players would agree to be quarantined for several months in one state or another. Those promise to be awkward negotiations.
For now, Mozeliak works daily, both at home and Busch Stadium, “where it’s really quiet. There’s not just a lot going on, unfortunately. A couple of us have to pop in on a regular basis, just to keep things moving.
“But I’m totally engaged right now,” said Mozeliak, who has regular calls with MLB and not quite as many with his peers on other clubs. “I don’t have the game stress, the baseball stress,” he said.
“I have a different kind of stress. You’ve got employees worried about getting paid, that kind of thing.”
PLAYER UPDATES
From a player personnel standpoint, Mozeliak said that first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who had elbow issues this spring, told Mozeliak Wednesday morning that he felt good.
Pitchers Miles Mikolas (flexor tendon tear) and Brett Cecil (hamstring) both were progressing, said Mozeliak, and that pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim still was hopeful of paying a visit to his family in Korea but had not decided yet.
Mozeliak said also that he didn’t know of any recent cases of coronavirus affecting club employees other than one involving a St. Louis-based employee several weeks ago.
Only occasionally does Mozeliak click on his television these days. On Tuesday night, he dialed in during Game 3 of the Cardinals’ 2006 World Series victory over Detroit.
“Right as I turned it on, (So) Taguchi was up with the bases loaded and one out and popped up to short,” said Mozeliak.
“It got better.”
So, too, he hopes it will for all.
Hummel's Quick Hits
DEADLINE DATE FOR STARTING UP?
COMMENT: Time is wasting. Seems like MLB needs to pick an option for playing and get on with it.
COMMISH: There's plenty of time yet if the season is extended through October, with postseason to take place in November.
My drop-dead dates are camps have to open by mid-July and real games by Aug. 1. You still could get in 100 games (with a sprinkling of doubleheaders) if you played a three-month season extending through October. You shouldn't have too many rainouts, for instance.
BUT . . . NEITHER START-UP PLAN WORKS
QUESTION: Which do you think is the more plausible idea for bringing back baseball this summer: the Arizona plan or the Grapefruit/Cactus plan?
COMMISH: Both seem fairly implausible, at least from the players' standpoints. The thought of being quarantined in hotels and ballparks for four months or so does not ring a pleasant chord with those who have families.
But if the owners and players agree on playing a season in one state or both states, I would prefer the Grapefruit-Cactus League plan because of my familiarity with Florida and the Cardinals would prefer that, too, because quite a few of their players have residences there. I know some of the venues in Florida are farther apart than they are in Arizona, but any place can be reached in four hours or so by bus or car, and you wouldn't have to make more than one or two of those trips across the state if you played a block of games at, say, Tampa Bay's Tropicana Field.
The logistics of having all 30 teams play in Arizona seem staggering, when you try to figure out, for television purposes, starting times for all the games, keeping in mind that half the teams are in the Eastern time zone. And, rest assured, that whenever the season starts, it is being done almost entirely for television.
In a perfect world, I'd like to see the teams wait until they could play in front of fans, preferably at their home stadia, but that may not be happening this year unless everyone sits six feet apart from the next person. And probably not even then, either.
OUTSIDE OPINIONS OF CARDS' FARM SYSTEM?
QUESTION: Beyond local viewpoints, what's are some opinions of the Cardinals' farm system around baseball? Pitching-rich? Pitching overrated? No power bats? Or short on offense overall? Deep/not deep in prospects overall?
COMMISH: The Cardinals' system seems, at the top, to be heavily stocked with hard-throwing pitchers, even after some have had to be traded in recent years to get Ozuna and then Goldschmidt. I do not think there is a lot of power in the system.
Overall, I'm not hearing that it's overly deep, although there seems a good quartet or even quintet of third basemen that could reach the majors someday, even if it's at some other position.
WHICH PROSPECTS JOIN AN EXPANDED ROSTER?
QUESTION: Say MLB goes to 30 players per team for a shortened season. Who would be your extra four Cards players?
COMMISH: Especially if there was no minor-league season, I would add Dylan Carlson. I would also add outfielder Justin Williams (above, with Mike Shildt), who is a lefthanded hitter, of which the club doesn't have many.
Alex Reyes and Genesis Cabrera would be the first two pitchers I would bring back from the minors because of their stuff and their ability to both start and relieve.
WHAT'S THE PLAN FOR MINOR LEAGUERS?
QUESTION: Do the Cardinals have a plan for continuing the development of their minor leaguers if there is no minor-league season? Let's say MLB decides to have games played in Florida with no fans in the stands, then where do minor leaguers go train? Jupiter wouldn't be practical. Would they emphasize them playing in winter leagues?
COMMISH: The minor-league issue seems much thornier than that of the majors. While there is a strong sense that some sort of the big-league season will take place, there is much less of a feeling that there will be minor-league seasons. I'm sure teams are wrestling with the possibilities, but I would think there would be a heavy dose of instructional-league stuff in both Florida and Arizona this fall and maybe more players, if eligible, will be sent to the winter leagues.
Big-league rosters will be expanded if play commences and more would-be minor leaguers will be able to play, but the majority of minor leaguers may have to be on their own.
A ROLE FOR RAVELO?
QUESTION: When/if games start and rosters are expanded, is Ravelo the most logical DH?
COMMISH: Rangel Ravelo also could see time at first base if Paul Goldschmidt has any more trouble with his elbow, which flared up twice this spring. Goldschmidt then could be the DH.
That role, if it is going to be a staple of baseball in 2020, is likely to move around from day to day with expanded rosters.
HUDSON AS A TRADE CHIP?
COMMENT: We've seen more than one article which identified Dakota Hudson as a player who could be traded for a big bat. I hope "Mo" does not do that. Hudson has the tools to be special if he can control his walks.
COMMISH: If the Cardinals were to try to acquire a power hitter in a trade, Hudson is an attractive chip because he is a proven starting pitcher and he doesn't make much money yet.
The Cardinals like having him, too, though, and hope they have enough offensive punch in house. That remains to be seen.
HINDSIGHT ON THE TAMPA BAY TRADE
QUESTION: I'm a Jose Martinez fan, but that trade has the potential to turn out to be a steal for the Cardinals. Do you think Liberatore is likely to become a major factor for the Cardinals in the next few years? Did the Rays really need OF depth that badly?
COMMISH: Yes, Randy Arozarena was an important part of the trade with Tampa Bay because the Rays had traded Tommy Pham to San Diego. Martinez probably won't play too much outfield for Tampa Bay but he could be a DH on many days. Martinez will be missed in the clubhouse during the season because of his daily energy — if there is a season.
As for Matt Liberatore, the Cardinals really needed lefthanded starting depth and, as a former No. 1 draft pick, he is expected to provide that, along with Zack Thompson, who was the Cardinals' top draft pick last year.
RETIREMENTS COMING SOON?
QUESTION: It will be an abbreviated season at best and possibly no season at all. What's your opinion as to whether the likes of Waino, Yadi and Albert retire after this season (however it plays out).
COMMISH: Of the three you mention, I would think Waino would be the most likely to retire.
Molina still burns to play another year or two, which would help his Hall of Fame chances as he moves up the ladder in catching longevity and all-time statistics.
Pujols still has another year to go at large money with the Angels, so he won't be retiring.
CALLING OUT CECIL
COMMENT: Yes, some players will be injured when training starts up again. And we can be sure that Brett Cecil, having probably healed from his hammy injury, will be among the walking wounded for something else. He's probably healed from his hamstring injury at Spring Training I, although he did say he had a personal problem that kept him from getting treatment.
COMMISH: Brett Cecil really does want to pitch for the Cardinals this season and is quite aware he has been paid a lot for a little. On the fourth year of a four-year deal, this is his last chance and maybe the Cardinals will have room for him.
He probably would have a better chance of making somebody else's club, though, if he showed well enough in the re-start of spring training.
BIG MONEY IN FREE AGENCY A THING OF THE PAST?
QUESTION: How will this pandemic affect free agents for the next couple years? For players like Fowler, could this be their last hurrah, or do you see them getting maybe more of an incentive-type contract from teams after they reach free agency?
COMMISH: I wouldn't be surprised if there were more incentive-laden contracts to prospective free agents because the big money isn't likely to be there yet this next offseason, with revenues to be down drastically. In Dexter Fowler's case, though, he still is signed for next year.
We're all sort of throwing darts at the wall here but it seems impossible that there would be very many big-money deals for a while.
Follow-up:
Do you think that the Cards will now just avoid pursuing players with big contracts and just stick with their youngsters, like Gorman, Liberatore, etc.?
COMMISH: The Cardinals may not be the only team swimming in this water. The players who already have their long-term deals, however long they are, should thank their lucky stars that they have them.
MURPHY'S LAW AND OZUNA
COMMENT: Looks like Murphy’s Law applies to Ozuna. He should have taken the multi-year deal from Cincy. He might have a hard time getting a multi-year deal in 2021, although he won’t have the QO attached.
COMMISH: It is going to be hard for many players to get big-money deals for next year. I believe there still could be an ample number of games played for teams to evaluate prospective free agents but no matter how well they play, that staggering money isn't going to be there. And perhaps not for a long time.
Yes, Ozuna might have been wiser to take a multi-year deal when he had it, but who could have foreseen this current state of affairs?
SETTING RECORDS IN A SHORTENED SEASON
QUESTION: With a shortened season, any records go out the window? What if a pitcher (like Flaherty) has a record-low ERA but only over 100 innings?
COMMISH: No records are going to matter in a severely-shortened season. Most everything will have an asterisk attached. Individual-game records, of course, still will matter but cumulative numbers you might as well throw away.
WHERE COMMISH DRAWS THE LINE ON RESTARTING THE SEASON
QUESTION: If the season starts Aug. 1, does it make sense to have 80 doubleheaders of 7 innings each, and if tied after 9 innings call it a tie. Use 2 points for a win 1 for a tie. 32-33 player rosters to manage that. Wouldn't something like that hugely favor the Cards with their pitching depth?
COMMISH: I don't want to see baseball standings turn into hockey standings. No ties. No points for ties.
You would need only 10 to 12 doubleheaders to get to 100 games if the season starts on Aug. 1. At first, I wasn't for seven-inning doubleheaders but I am if the games are played consecutively rather than day-night affairs. Give the fans something. The Cardinals' pitching depth will be a factor in 26-man or 30-man-plus rosters. Their offense has been -- and will be -- their concern.
Follow-up: If there are so many changes to baseball that it seems a different game, I would prefer to cancel the season. Also, the players and umps are susceptible because social distancing is impossible.
COMMISH: I, too, don't want to see a season if there are too many changes. Presumably, there would be considerable testing for coronavirus so that a home-plate umpire breathing on catchers' necks for three hours does not become an issue nor does the constant spitting by players, etc., whether it's tobacco or chaw or seeds or just flat-out expectoration.
WAIT — IT'S NOT AN OFFICIAL CHAT WITHOUT ARENADO RUMORS!
QUESTION: New rumors circulating that the Cardinals had an Arenado deal with Colorado 90 percent done before the lockdown. Fact or fiction?
COMMISH: How could we have a chat without an Arenado rumor?! This makes 47 weeks in succession, or something like that.
Answer: Fiction.
Follow-up: Would the Cards still try to get Arenado in the offseason?
COMMISH: The Cardinals still will covet Arenado but his pricetag of $32 or $33 million a year will be even higher with teams' revenues down. There would have to be a creative financial deal made.
Follow-up: Given your insight on teams being reluctant to or unable to sign big money FA contracts, that would seem to indicate that Arenado is unlikely to opt out after next season.
COMMISH: Yes, Arenado's options to make the same type of money might be more limited in the free-agent arena. If he wanted to go somewhere sooner than later, he would have to force a trade. And that won't be easy either.
