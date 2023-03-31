Catcher Willson Contreras was listed as day-to-day by the Cardinals on Friday after he underwent went tests for a right knee contusion that forced him to exit early from Thursday’s 10-9 opening day Cardinals loss to the Blue Jays.

Making his Cardinals debut after inking a five-year, $87.5-million contract with the Cardinals last December, Contreras took a 103 mph sinker off his knee while catching right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks in the eighth inning of the ballgame.

After taking the sinker off the knee, Contreras attempted to chase down the wild pitch, but was in visible pain. He was examined on the field by a team physician and was removed shortly after. Backup catcher Andrew Knizner replaced Contreras, 30, for the remainder of the ballgame.

Before exiting his Cardinals debut early, Contreras went two-for-four with two singles at the plate and threw out Toronto’s Matt Chapman at second base on a stolen base attempt in the top of the seventh inning. Chapman's stolen base attempt was the only one against Contreras.

Misiewicz traded to Arizona for cash

Left-handed reliever Anthony Misiewicz, who was designated for assignment on Wednesday to clear a 40-man roster spot for rookie Jordan Walker, was traded the Diamondbacks for cash, the Cardinals announced Friday. The Cardinals acquired Misiewicz in deal for cash after the lefty was DFA’d by Kansas City in February.

Misiewicz played in seven Grapefruit League games this past spring. He gave up three runs in seven innings.