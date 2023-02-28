JUPITER, Fla. — After starting in Sunday's Grapefruit League opener and taking two at-bats while wearing Cardinals red for the first time in an official game, free agent acquisition Willson Contreras returns to St. Louis's lineup for Tuesday's road game against Washington at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Contreras will bat fifth and be joined by Cardinals regulars Brendan Donovan, Tyler O'Neill, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Dylan Carlson in the starting lineup against the Nationals.

Two days removed from his Grapefruit League showing that included a home run, infield single, and a fly ball caught on the warning track as he battled the sun, top prospect Jordan Walker starts in left field and bats eighth on Tuesday. When asked if getting innings in at center field, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said on Monday the current plan is for Walker to continue getting playing time at the corner outfield spots this spring.

While left-handed starters Steven Matz and Jordan Montgomery got their innings in this morning during a simulated game at the Cardinals complex in Jupiter, Fla. The preference to pitch on the backfields allowed the two to get in a controlled environment to work on specific things before they make Grapefruit League appearances.

Both Matz and Montgomery threw a simulated two innings.

In their places, left-hander Matthew Liberatore and right-hander Gordon Graceffo will pitch the first few innings of Tuesday's game. Liberatore will start. Graceffo, the Cardinals 2022 minor league pitcher of the year, will "piggyback" behind him.

With Tommy Edman already in Seoul, South Korea as he report to Team Korea for the World Baseball Classic, Jose Fermin starts at shortstop.

The Nationals will send left-hander Patrick Corbin to the mound.

Here's who he will face for the first few innings:

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Tyler O'Neill, CF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Juan Yepez, 1B

7. Dylan Carlson, RF

8. Jordan Walker, LF

9. Jose Fermin, SS

Starting pitcher: LHP Matthew Liberatore