BOSTON — Cardinals catcher-turned-DH-soon-to-be-turned-catcher-again Willson Contreras has demonstrated a knack for getting under the skin and inside the heads of opposing fans and players. His spell has a particularly potent effect on pitchers.

Earlier this season Contreras’ “mind games” with Madison Bumgarner prompted a minor meltdown inning from the battled-tested left-hander with a dazzling postseason record. The Diamondbacks released Bumgarner shortly thereafter and that inning, for now, stands as his last inning in the majors.

Saturday, as Contreras marked his 31st birthday, his hex landed on Boston Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen during a pivotal inning as the Cardinals rallied and scored three ninth-inning runs for their second consecutive come-from-behind win as they beat the Red Sox 4-3 in the second game of their three-game set in front of a sellout crowd at Fenway Park.

“It’s huge,” Contreras said of rallying for a second straight game. “Especially against Jansen. We all know him. Great career as a closer. Hopefully, he’s a Hall of Famer. We respect him, but we did our job last night and today — not giving up and playing until the last out.”

The Cardinals, who rallied and scored three runs against Jansen in the ninth inning the previous night, trailed 3-1 going into the ninth inning on Saturday.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave the ball to Jansen, offering him the chance to make amends and bounce back immediately from a rough outing instead of allowing it to linger. Jansen, eager to numb the sting from giving up the lead in the ninth the previous night, entered looking for his 401st career save.

Instead, the Cardinals turned the tables on Jansen and the Red Sox for a second consecutive day with the help of the pitch clock, clutch hitting, alert base running and hustle.

After Paul Goldschmidt drew a leadoff walk to start the frame, Contreras drew a walk despite Jansen having only thrown two balls. Contreras coaxed Jansen into two pitch timer violations during the plate appearance, including the one that led to ball four and put Contreras on base.

“That’s what the pitch clock allows you to do,” Contreras said of getting in Jansen’s head. “I know that some closers like to get their rhythm, but my job as a batter is to not let him get into that rhythm. So I was letting the clock come all the way down to eight.

“It’s not my fault. It’s something I use for me in my favor, in our favor for the team. It worked out today.”

Throughout the season, Contreras has made a habit of having a foot outside the batter’s box until the very last second he’s allowed without receiving a violation as a batter. Pitchers must by rule wait for the batter to be in the box and alert to the pitcher — which typically means head up and making eye contact with the pitcher on the mound.

Not only does Contreras take his time getting into the box, but he also will make eye contact briefly with one foot outside the box then drop his eyes again before he steps all the way into the box.

Several times this season, Contreras’ habit has caused home plate umpires to issue warnings or stop play before a pitcher throws a pitch with Contreras in the box but not looking at the pitcher. His deliberate pacing causes anxiousness in some pitchers.

It has also backfired a time or two where a pitcher has gotten away with a quick pitch against Contreras when he was in the box but not alert to the pitcher before he started his delivery, but the umpire let the pitch go.

“I’ve got to pay attention to if both feet are in the box,” Jansen told reporters in the Red Sox clubhouse. “Because you see the batter up, you see the hat looking at you, but then you’ve got to pay attention to the feet. If the feet (are) out of the box. The second time, he looked at me and then, when I come to home, he dropped his head and his feet were out.”

Contreras’ walk put the tying runs on base with no outs. After Nolan Arenado popped up, Nolan Gorman pinch hit for the second consecutive night against Jansen in the ninth inning.

The previous night, Gorman smoked a two-run home run into the right field stands to provide the margin of victory. This time, he lined an RBI double that rolled to the wall in right-center field and put runners on second and third with one out and the tying run on third base.

“Whenever you get a pitcher a little in their head, it’s nice to take advantage of,” said Gorman, who lauded Contreras as a teammate as well as a competitor.

Left-handed hitting Brendan Donovan came to the plate as a pinch hitter in place of Dylan Carlson. The Red Sox intentionally walked Donovan to load the bases. Alec Burleson, pinch hit for Paul DeJong and hit a soft grounder to Red Sox second baseman Pablo Reyes.

The Red Sox could’ve finished the game with a double play, but Donovan slowed and did not slide. That forced the Reyes to try to turn two and gave shortstop Kike Hernandez a slightly obstructed throwing lane.

Donovan said as soon as he got on first base that coach Stubby Clapp instructed him to make sure he positioned himself so that the first baseman couldn’t catch a line drive and also tag him to double him off. Clapp also implored him not to run into a tag if there was a ground ball and to stay as upright as possible for as long as possible if the Red Sox had to attempt to turn a double play.

“It’s hard to say,” Donovan said about the impact he had on the throw. “I’d like to think that we pride ourselves on our base running. Maybe it was factor. Maybe he just didn’t have a good grip. But it’s cool to see the ball roll our way.”

Hernandez uncorked an errant throw with Burleson hustling down the line. Not only did the Red Sox not turn the double play, but the error allowed the runner from third base to score as well as the go-ahead run all the way from second base.

Reliever Giovanny Gallegos tossed a scoreless ninth inning to close out the win. Burleson made a great sliding catch in left field in the ninth to help keep the Red Sox from rallying.

“Guys are really trusting in one another and they’re really competing until the end,” Cardinal manager Oliver Marmol said. “Today was another example of that. It took our entire bench to get that win. It’s starting to come together.”