Cardinals' Winter Warm-up will go virtual this year; Caravan is canceled

The downtown gathering the Cardinals’ affectionately call the “kickoff” of their season and annually signals opening day getting closer and closer will be held at a distance this January. Winter Warm-up will go virtual from January 16-18 because of the spread of the novel coronavirus, the team announced Monday.

The Cardinals Caravan that zigzags through the region and brings players and prospects to all corners of Cardinals Nation has been canceled for 2021 because of the pandemic.

Without those visits or the downtown events, the team is rethinking its annual fanfest for an online audience. But the biggest traditional draw of the weekend — autographs from players — will be made available, and in some cases personalized. The Cardinals announced that autographs can be pre-ordered starting Dec. 4 on the team’s Web site, and baseballs and action photos that are ordered will be personalized by a handful of players, such as Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman, Tyler O’Neill and yet to be identified others.

The deadline for pre-ordered autographs is Christmas Eve. All proceeds from those sales go to Cardinals Care, the charitable arm of the organization.

The caravan usually covers as many as 20 cities in six states, and in its place the team is planning virtual events that will be advertised as the online Warm-up nears.

