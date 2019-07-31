After playing Tuesday night with Class AA Springfield, Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter (foot contusion) will join outfielder Marcell Ozuna (hand fracture) with Class AAA Memphis and continue his rehab assignment there.
Carpenter, 33, went 0 for 2 in Springfield's 11-4 home loss to Corpus Christi, and is 0-for-21 on his rehab stint. He was batting .215 for the Cardinals at the time of his injury.
Ozuna went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Memphis on Tuesday night. Ozuna’s goal is to rejoin the Cardinals when they head west for the weekend series in Oakland.
There is no guarantee that Carpenter will do the same.
“He’s trying to find his swing,” Cardinals general manager Michael Girsch said. “He wants to get it figured out before he comes up here, too.”
Progress for Reyes, Gomber
Righthander Alex Reyes (pectoral strain) and lefthander Austin Gomber (biceps, shoulder) continue on throwing programs, and the team has not ruled out an appearance by them at some point yet in 2019, though neither would be ready for a workload of a starter.
Reyes is ahead of Gomber, who recently restarted his strengthening after a second lengthy stretch of rest.
Bader demotion 'tough decision'
The Cardinals promoted Lane Thomas officially Tuesday from Triple-A Memphis to replace Harrison Bader on the active roster. Bader will play center and play a lot in Memphis.
“Tough decision,” manager Mike Shildt said. “Harrison’s been here and been a contributor for parts of three years. He brings a lot of positive things to a team. Clearly, he’s an elite defender. … It’s just a matter of him getting more consistent with his offense.
"The at-bats just aren’t there for him right now. He’ll go down, get some consistent ABs, get a few things better.”
Ankiel on the air
Rick Ankiel, who was unable to recover from elbow surgery to attempt his planned comeback, returns to the Fox Sports Midwest broadcasts this week and will be featured there in the closing weeks of the season.