MILWAUKEE — Lefty Austin Gomber, who has missed most of the season with biceps and shoulder trouble, continued advancing toward a relief role in the majors with a scoreless inning of work for Class AA Springfield on Monday night.
Gomber allowed one hit and needed 11 pitches (seven strikes) to get his assigned three outs.
Gomber joined Jose Martinez, at designated hitter, and Tyler O’Neill, in right field, as three players making rehab appearances with the S-Cards. Martinez (shoulder) made his first rehab appearance Monday. O’Neill (hand) is on his fourth. Both are expected to be back around or on Sept. 1.
Gomber’s rehab outing was his second, and the calendar is too short for the Cardinals to build up his workload to start, so his rehab outings offer a window into how the club is trying to determine if he can contribute in the next month — and how.
“He’s got to be stretched out on some level,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “Back to back. Multiple innings. He’s got some hurdles still to clear, but the good news is he’s in the race.”
KOLTEN TESTS TOE
Kolten Wong expects to be able to contribute in some way to Tuesday’s game, if needed, after taking grounders, hitting with his teammates, and running a series of light sprints Monday at Miller Park. Wong fouled a ball off the big toe on his right foot Saturday, leaving the toe bloodied and swollen, but not broken, as he feared. The Cardinals have not ruled out Wong appearing in the starting lineup before the end of this series.
Wong was walking around comfortably in the clubhouse Monday, and even nimbly sidestepped a jump-scare from teammate Ozuna.
“I thought it was going to fall off,” Wong said of the initial injury. “At this point in the season, pain is going to be there. So you do what you can. I expect to be in there soon.”
TOM JORDAN DIES: OLDEST LIVING PLAYER
Tom Jordan, the oldest living player according to Baseball Almanac, died Monday, a few weeks shy of his 100th birthday, according to St. Louis Browns historian Ed Wheatley.
Born Sept. 5, 1919, the Oklahoma native and catcher played 39 games in the majors, most of them with the Chicago White Sox, and in 1948 he had one game and one plate appearance with the Browns.
Wheatley said that there are now only nine former St. Louis Browns living. Don Larsen and Ed Mickelson, who had the final RBI for the St. Louis Browns before they moved to Baltimore and became the Orioles in 1954, attended a luncheon this past weekend in St. Louis to celebrate the Browns on the 75th anniversary of the 1944 World Series against the Cardinals.
Wheatley wrote an email to Post-Dispatch baseball writer Rick Hummel that Jordan planned to attend the luncheon until becoming ill this past week.