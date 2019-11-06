Between injuries, notably a broken wrist suffered in late August that knocked him out for the rest of the season, rookie outfielder Lane Thomas had only 38 at-bats this year for the Cardinals.
But in that brief exposure, he had four homers, including three as a pinch-hitter, knocked in 12 runs and batted .316.
President of baseball operations John Mozeliak expects Thomas to be an impact player next year.
“He’s part of that (outfield) group that we’re trying to create opportunity for,” Mozeliak said Tuesday during a Cardinals' media briefing at Busch Stadium.
“In the month of September, we missed him. He was someone who was coming into his own.”
Whether left fielder Marcell Ozuna returns to the Cardinals for the 2020 season remains to be seen. With or without him, a significant competition for outfield playing time looms in spring training, where rapidly rising prospect Dylan Carlson will join the group that includes Thomas, Dexter Fowler, Harrison Bader, Jose Martinez, Randy Arozarena, Justin Williams and Adolis Garcia.
Who’s the closer?
If Carlos Martinez returns to the rotation, which is his wish if his shoulder cooperates, who will be the closer — at least until summertime when Jordan Hicks is expected to return?
“I don’t know,” Mozeliak said. “I think we possibly have some internal candidates who could do that, like a (Giovanny) Gallegos or a (Ryan) Helsley. But that’s still to be determined.”
Extra bases
Reliever Brett Cecil, who missed all of last season after experiencing carpal tunnel syndrome — and much of the previous season because of shoulder and foot injuries — is in Jupiter, Fla., rehabbing.
“Hopefully, he’s someone who can contribute for us,” Mozeliak said. “That’s a big question mark of what we’re going to get.”
Cecil’s four-year, $30.5 million contract will be entering its final year.
• Alex Reyes, who had a couple of injuries last year while at Class AAA Memphis in another lost season, is having a “normal” offseason and will report to camp in Jupiter in early January to begin his throwing program, Mozeliak said.
• Mozeliak said the big-league staff — manager and coaches — will be in St. Louis next week to continue planning for 2020.
• Hicks has remained in St. Louis this fall to continue his rehabilitation from Tommy John elbow surgery he had in June.
Shildt merits extension
In manager Mike Shildt’s first season-and-a-half, his teams have played at a .571 clip (132-99). Granted the sample size is smaller, but that compares favorably to Mike Matheny’s .555 percentage for 6½ years and ahead of Hall of Famers Tony La Russa (.544 with the Cardinals), Red Schoendienst (.532), Whitey Herzog (.530) and Joe Torre (.498 but much higher in New York). Only Hall of Fame manager Billy Southworth, who won three pennants and two World Series in the 1940s, was higher (at .642) for his Cardinals career.
And now Shildt’s contract, which had one year remaining, has been torn up and made into a three-year deal.
“Obviously, we’re very impressed with what he’s been able to do,” Mozeliak said. “He’s someone who’s very intentional in how he thinks about this club and someone who’s very disciplined.”