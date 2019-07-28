Not that he hasn’t played with pain before, but Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina still has some discomfort from a torn tendon in his right thumb area that has bothered him since late May.
Asked how he felt after playing catch Friday, Molina, who has been on the injured list for more than three weeks, responded, “All right. Just all right. I’m trying to get the strength back and see how it goes.”
Molina said he didn’t have any pain while throwing but when something contacts the tender area in his right hand, i.e., a ball hitting his bat, there is some pain. So he hasn’t taken any batting practice recently.
On Monday, Molina and injured left fielder Marcell Ozuna (fractured fingers in right hand), both will see a hand specialist. Manager Mike Shildt said he thought Ozuna was slightly ahead of Molina as far as their recoveries.
Molina said, “It’s difficult every time you can’t play this game and you’re on the (injured list). For me, it’s hard to be patient but, at the same time, you’ve got to be smart.”
FOWLER OUT, BUT ALL RIGHT
Outfielder Dexter Fowler, who on Friday fouled a ball off the same left foot in which he suffered a fracture last August, was found to have no breaks this time, according to a CT scan taken after the game. He did not start Saturday
“It was negative — which is positive,” said Shildt. Fowler still had some soreness although the manager said he didn’t think Fowler would miss “any significant time, at all.”
GYORKO TO MEMPHIS TUESDAY
Infielder Jedd Gyorko, who hasn’t played since June 7 because of back and calf strains and right wrist surgery, will begin a medical rehabilitation assignment in Memphis on Tuesday. Shildt said a timetable of some eight games — between AAA Memphis and AA Springfield — had been mapped out for the veteran infielder.
• Closer Jordan Hicks, sporting a brace on his surgically repaired right arm, said he was spending much of his time conditioning his lower half with bike riding and the like while his elbow heals from Tommy John surgery performed last month.
He said he had enjoyed watching his team’s recent winning run and, though, wishing he could be part of it, the 22-year-old Hicks said, “My time will come.”