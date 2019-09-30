As part of the final day of the Cardinals regular season, cleanup hitter Marcell Ozuna unrolled an old friend and wore his neon green sleeve Sunday as he shook loose from an ongoing slump with two hits.
He may never take it off.
Ozuna wore the sleeve throughout his first season with the Cardinals, but after a suggestion — urging? — from ownership, he shelved it for a white one that was more in line with the team’s classic uniform.
Ozuna wore the vibrant sleeve on his right arm for three games during Players’ Weekend this season, and in those games he hit .500 (five-for-10) with a homer and five RBIs against Colorado.
He smiled when asked if he might try it in the postseason.
“I got two hits,” Ozuna said. “So, let’s go.”
CARDS TOP 3 MILLION AGAIN
Helped by an early onrush of wins — the Cardinals started the season 20-10 — and a late race for the division title, the Cardinals surpassed 3.4 million tickets sold and eclipsed 3 million for the 16th consecutive season, which includes every season at Busch Stadium III. The Cardinals had their 22nd sellout of the season Sunday, and with 47,212 tickets sold they ended the season at 3,480,393. That is the fifth-highest attendance in club history and only the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their 56,000-seat ballpark had a higher total attendance in the majors.
STEAL STOLEN BACK
Although it happened right before everyone’s eyes, turns out Randy Arozarena did not steal home Wednesday in Arizona. A review of the play by Major League Baseball and its officials determined that Arozarena advanced on an error by the first baseman — and not a steal of home as originally ruled by the scorer at Chase Field. By taking the steal back, the decision cost Arozarena his second steal of the game and reduced the Cardinals’ total this season to an NL-best 116. It also restored some history. Pete Kozma remains the last Cardinal to steal home, doing so on a botched squeeze play in 2012. Since, Jose Martinez and Arozarena, have been credited with a steal of home only to have it overturned later.
EXTRA BASES
• Kolten Wong (hamstring strain) was not available Sunday as he continued to work his way back from the injury and into game-ready shape for the Cardinals. The infielder has turned his timetable toward being available Thursday when the division series opens.
• In his first season with the Cardinals, Paul Goldschmidt had 58 of his 97 RBIs against division rivals, and no other hitter had more against Centrals. He hit his 10th homer of the season against an NL Central team Sunday to join Albert Pujols, Jim Edmonds, Mark McGwire, and Matt Carpenter as the only Cardinals to do that.
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
