CINCINNATI • Memphis righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon threw two-hit, shutout ball for seven innings for the second time in succession Thursday night when the Triple-A Redbirds beat Iowa 5-0. In three starts since his most recent option, Ponce de Leon hasn’t allowed a run and has given up only four hits in 18 innings while striking out 28 and walking five.
Center fielder Harrison Bader hit his fourth homer for the Redbirds since being sent back by the Cardinals. Bader is hitting .280 in 13 games with an OPS of .940.
But neither appears as if he will be recalled immediately.
“Clearly, we’re excited that they’ve both done well,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Friday. “’Ponce has had two really good back-to-back outings. But the reality is that our pitching has been really good up here. That’s what good organizations have. They have guys who are contributing at the big-league level and guys that are available and ready to go at the Triple-A level.
“They’re both major-league players currently in Triple-A and will be back at some point to contribute.”
WACHA WILL FACE BREWERS
Having voiced confidence in his pitching, Shildt said his rotation would roll over for the Milwaukee series next Monday through Wednesday at home. That means Dakota Hudson, Michael Wacha (two runs in five innings Thursday) and Adam Wainwright, who started here Friday night, will face the Brewers.
“We feel like Wacha threw the ball well in LA and he definitely threw the ball well (Thursday) night,” said Shildt. “Listen, the guy’s kept us in ballgames and that’s what we’re asking starters to do.”
NO SHOT FOR J. MARTINEZ
Outfielder Jose Martinez, who has a right shoulder sprain, did not need a cortisone shot and is slated to resume baseball after this weekend and might have a minor league rehabilitation stint of a couple of games next week.
Shildt said the Cardinals won’t have a plan for a potential rehab stint for outfielder Tyler O’Neill until the early part of next week. O’Neill has been out since the end of July with a left wrist strain.