MILWAUKEE • Alex Reyes, the longtime jewel of the Cardinals’ pitching prospects, will begin a throwing program next week that will shape what’s expected from him in the coming weeks and start setting the expectations for where he fits into the team’s 2020 schematic.
Reyes’ season came unraveled because of pectoral soreness, shoulder soreness, and a fractured hand; it was his third consecutive season mostly lost to injury.
The 24-year-old righthander spent several weeks at an all-inclusive physical rehab facility in Florida, and his next step will be the throwing program, under the Cardinals’ guidance. If that goes well, he’ll face hitters in Jupiter, Fla., in September in an attempt to have him leave the season healthy, with some innings on his arm, and a plan to be ready for spring.
“We’ll really learn a lot when he begins the throwing program,” said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. “We’ll know whether to push the gas or push the brake.”
ROBINSON RELEASED
Utility infielder Drew Robinson, who had his production and season limited by injuries, received his unconditional release from the Cardinals on Wednesday and became a free agent.
The Cardinals acquired Robinson this past winter from Texas in exchange for Class AAA slugger Patrick Wisdom.
Robinson, a lefthanded hitter who played as many as seven positions, hit .265 with a .385 on-base percentage but he was limited to 55 games and recently had season-ending elbow surgery.
CARLSON, HERRERA PICKED FOR AFL
Outfielder Dylan Carlson and rising catching prospect Ivan Herrera headline the seven Cardinals prospects named Wednesday to the Arizona Fall League, baseball’s invitation-only and elite offseason league. An eighth prospect, a pitcher, will be selected later. The Cardinals minor-leaguers chosen for the league are: righthanders Seth Elledge, Griffin Roberts, and Kodi Whitley; catcher Herrera; infielders Elehuris Montero and Kramer Robertson; and Carlson.
Cardinals officials are discussing whether Carlson, 20, will attend the Arizona Fall League or for how long as they want him to prepare to compete for an opening day 2020 spot.
In 85 games this season, Herrera, a 19-year-old from Panama, asserted his spot as the next top catching prospect by hitting .281 with a .775 OPS and nine home runs. Whitley, a reliever, had 71 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings and walked only 19 as he rose through three levels. Roberts, the 43rd overall pick in 2018, has the classic quick-rising mix of pitches for a righthanded reliever, but at High-A Palm Beach he had a 1-7 season with a 6.82 ERA in 14 games with more walks (34) than strikeouts (30) in 60 2/3 innings. Montero, 21, is one of the Cardinals’ three leading prospects at third base, though at Class AA Springfield he struggled to a .196/.245/.337 line with as many strikeouts (67) as total bases (67).
The AFL begins earlier this season, starting on Sept. 18.