The minor-league regular seasons came to a close this past weekend with only one of the Cardinals’ domestic affiliates reaching the postseason and all four full-season teams finishing with a losing record.
Rookie-level Class A Johnson City played the second game of the first round of the Appalachian League’s playoffs Tuesday night. At 35-33, the JC-Cards won their division.
Class AAA Memphis put on a furious kick through August but fell shy of a postseason berth, at 69-71.
The Cardinals’ four full-season affiliates finished a combined 240-309 (.437), and the team’s seven domestic affiliates finished 334-412 (.448). The Cardinals field two Dominican Summer League teams for players at their academy, and the DSL Blue team finished 41-23. The Red club went 32-39.
Individual performances of note:
• The Cardinals’ 2018 first-round draft pick, third baseman Nolan Gorman, finished his first full pro season at High-A Palm Beach and hit .248/.326/.439 overall with 15 homers and 62 RBIs in 125 games.
• Jake Woodford, a righthander at Memphis, finished third in the Pacific Coast League with a 4.15 ERA and 131 strikeouts.
• Dylan Carlson, an outfielder and the Cardinals’ top prospect, finished second in the Texas League with 21 homers and 81 runs, though he spent the final two weeks of the season at Triple-A Memphis. His .518 slugging percentage at Springfield led the Texas League.
• Class AA Springfield’s leading starter Angel Rondon, a 21-year-old righthander, won the Texas League’s ERA title, at 3.21, and he went 6-6 with 112 strikeouts in 115 innings after a promotion from High-A.
• First baseman Brady Whalen, 21, led the Midwest League with 81 RBIs despite hitting only seven homers for Peoria.