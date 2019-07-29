Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter’s quest to recover his swing continues while his tender right foot heals.
He will talk to team officials on Monday’s off day to see what is his next step.
Carpenter, who has been at Class AAA Memphis and Class AA Springfield the past week, is nothing for 16 with three walks and six strikeouts. He was 0 for four Sunday in Springfield’s 6-5 victory over Corpus Christi.
Meanwhile, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt had high hopes for struggling center fielder Harrison Bader on Sunday, slotting him for a rare start against Houston lefthander Wade Miley.
“I think he’s going to have a really good day,” Shildt said beforehand.
But Bader went nothing for four, fanning twice and not getting the ball out of the infield.
Bader, now eight for his last 78 (.103), is down to .195 for the season and might need a concentration of at-bats in the minors to try to right himself. He still is here because the Cardinals value his defense.
“We always pull for a guy who (a) has had success and (b) is such a good teammate,” Shildt said. “He’s such a worker and has an amazing desire to be great.
“Does it work against him? Maybe. This guy’s got high energy, like a lot of our guys do, and a strong desire to contribute to what we’re doing. He’s done it in a lot of different ways. He just hasn’t done it as consistently as he or anyone would like offensively. And he’s searching for what that looks like.
“Yeah, we always have some empathy for our guys who aren’t doing as well. But we also believe in them.”
Bader, who was ceded the center field job last year when Tommy Pham was dealt to Tampa Bay, batted .264 with 12 homers and 15 steals. He has six of each this year.