Catcher pursuit not the only thing on Cards manager Oliver Marmol’s mind during Winter Meetings

SAN DIEGO — During his manager availability on Tuesday in San Diego, California for Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol acknowledged what some of his ball club’s biggest needs to address this offseason, mainly at the catching position. But beyond what acquisitions the Cardinals could make this winter, Marmol also touched on what he hopes to see with the roster already present.

From expectations to the rotation to progress some 2022 rookies, these are some of the topics mentioned during Marmol’s session:

New year, new me

After injuries to Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz limited them to a combined 84 innings, both starters are poised to report to spring training healthy. Flaherty’s positive end to the regular season that included a return to the rotation provided some ease of mind for Marmol and confidence that Flaherty could return to or even exceed his form from the 2019 season when he sported a 2.75 ERA over 196 1/3 innings.

For Matz, who returned in a bullpen spot to end the year, a healthy 2023 gives Marmol the expectation for the lefty to return to his natural role.

“What we signed him to do,” Marmol said of what he wants to see from Matz. “Which is take the ball every fifth day and give us real innings. It was unfortunate that the injuries he had with knee and shoulder, but at the end of the day, we’re counting on him to be a big part of our rotation.”

Rotation competition

The healthy starts to the year for Flaherty and Matz could create some competition for the Cardinals’ rotation once pitchers and catcher report to Jupiter, Florida in February. Along with Flaherty and Matz, St. Louis rosters starters Adam Wainwright, Miles Mikolas, Jordan Montgomery, Dakota Hudson, and Matthew Liberatore.

Unless there are injuries, Zack Thompson, who started for a majority of his time in the minors, projects to return as a bullpen piece, Marmol said.

Marmol hopes the abundance of starters creates some tough roster decisions.

“I hope all those guys we’re talking about make it really difficult on us,” Marmol said. “I hope they come in and wow us with what they’re doing during spring. The reality is that they’ve had an opportunity to show us what they’re capable of doing.”

Middle relief reliability

When it comes to his bullpen, Jordan Hicks and Andre Pallante were relief arms that came to mind for Marmol as players who stepped forward in their respective development. Marmol pointed to Hicks’ maturity in finding a consistent routine as a key for the hard-throwing righty finding sustained success.

Marmol said he expects some nerves and expectations Pallante had as a rookie will be shaken off during his sophomore season.

“I think we’re going to have a really good pitcher on our hands,” Marmol said of Pallante.

Both Pallante and Hicks were tried out as starters at different times during the season. Both of those attempts were ones that ultimately did not stick, but it was a process Marmol found beneficial.

“I don’t think we’d do anything different because it informed us as to how we want to move forward this upcoming year,” Marmol said. “At some point you’ve got to find out if you can do it or not.”

Next steps for Gorman, Liberatore

Although both Liberatore and Nolan Gorman made their MLB debuts in 2022, both spent the majority of the final month of the regular season in the minor-leagues.

Gorman’s struggles came on his swing-and miss. He struck out 103 times in 89 MLB games, much of which came with trouble laying off and catching up to high fastballs. That was something Gorman is said to be working on, but could come with time as he adjust to the major-league level, Marmol said.

Conversely, Liberatore, Marmol said, struggled due to a lack of command with his fastball and inability to get swing-and-miss with it. Marmol wants to see more of that.

Playoff loss still lingering

Nearly 60 days after his team was swept in a two-game Wild Card series at home by the eventual National League pennant-winning Phillies, the early October exit still resonates with the first-year skipper.

“Do you learn from it and kind of put it aside? Absolutely,” Marmol said. “But it’s something that hopefully eats at all of us for a little bit. That’s what winners do. They hate losing. So, yeah, it stinks, but we’ll move on.”

Batting leadoff: TBD

When asked about who could be viewed as the Cardinals’ leadoff hitter as it stands, Marmol responded with a question of his own.

“What’s today’s date?” Marmol joked.

“Give me a couple of months,” he added.

Marmol said there are options within the Cardinals’ current roster of who could hit atop the order, but that revelation will come closer to spring.