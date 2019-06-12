MIAMI — Lefthanded reliever Brett Cecil, who has been working out at the Cardinals’ complex in Jupiter, Fla., after undergoing carpal tunnel surgery for his left arm, said he will begin throwing a 15-pitch, “low intensity” bullpen session next week.
He has been throwing on flat ground for anywhere from 90 feet to 120 feet most recently.
Cecil said he had regained full sensation in his fingers, a condition which he encountered about halfway through spring training.
“Everybody said that it must stink because I had surgery but I say, ‘No, it’s actually awesome. Before, I thought I had the ‘yips’ and had forgotten how to throw,’” Cecil said. “It was something that was out of my control and not in my head, which was a huge relief.”
The timetable for Cecil, after he faces hitters in Jupiter, is for him to start his minor-league rehab program sometime in mid-July and he hopes to be pitching in the majors in late July.
Cecil, who will turn 33 on July 2, is in the third year of a four-year, $30.5 million contract. He appeared in 113 games in 2017-18, compiling a 3-5 record with a 4.86 ERA.