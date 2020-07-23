Cecil's final comeback try with Cardinals ends with his release

Lefthander Brett Cecil pitched a perfect inning against the Mets in the first spring game. But he wasn’t around for the final exhibition game as the Cardinals released the 34-year-old reliever Wednesday.

Cecil, a former standout with the Toronto Blue Jays, was signed to a $30.5 million, four-year deal before the 2017 season. That was the only full season he pitched for the Cardinals, as he appeared in a career-high 73 games with a 3.88 earned-run average and one save.

But a long list of injuries and ailments began to plague him after that. He had a left shoulder strain and also right foot inflammation that limited him to 40 games in 2018. In 2019, he didn’t throw a pitch as he dealt with carpal tunnel syndrome in his left hand.

Cecil, signed to the largest contract given to a Cardinals reliever, tried to come back this spring and was throwing reasonably well, into the mid-to-to-80s, before he suffered a hamstring injury near the end of the Florida portion of camp. After recovering from that, he made the desperate move of changing to a sidearm delivery so as to add some deception.