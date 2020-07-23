Cecil's final comeback try with Cardinals ends with his release

Lefthander Brett Cecil pitched a perfect inning against the Mets in the first spring game. But he wasn’t around for the final exhibition game as the Cardinals released the 34-year-old reliever Wednesday.
Cecil, a former standout with the Toronto Blue Jays, was signed to a $30.5 million, four-year deal before the 2017 season. That was the only full season he pitched for the Cardinals, as he appeared in a career-high 73 games with a 3.88 earned-run average and one save.
But a long list of injuries and ailments began to plague him after that. He had a left shoulder strain and also right foot inflammation that limited him to 40 games in 2018. In 2019, he didn’t throw a pitch as he dealt with carpal tunnel syndrome in his left hand.
Cecil, signed to the largest contract given to a Cardinals reliever, tried to come back this spring and was throwing reasonably well, into the mid-to-to-80s, before he suffered a hamstring injury near the end of the Florida portion of camp. After recovering from that, he made the desperate move of changing to a sidearm delivery so as to add some deception.
But, with deception came lack of velocity, as Cecil barely touched 80 mph in his recent sessions here. He was slated to pitch in Tuesday’s intrasquad game but, when he was warming up in the second inning, it rained and when play resumed he was passed over.
An emphatic manager Mike Shildt said after Wednesday’s game, “I’ve had the opportunity to share some of the journey with Brett the last couple of years and it’s been a hard journey.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Brett Cecil. What you would hope for a guy who’s had the number of setbacks that he’s had (would be) to see a reward take place at the end of that. It just didn’t happen.
“But I can tell you, man, Brett is a consummate pro. I saw him grow. I saw him challenge himself. I saw him continue to pick himself up after multiple setbacks.
“I know he can walk with his head up and know that he ran the race and did everything he possibly could to give himself an opportunity to help us.”
John Mozeliak, the club’s president of baseball operations, said, “The first season went well. Then injuries and frustration did set in. He is a great guy . . . and worked hard to get back. But, unfortunately our depth made this move happen.”
