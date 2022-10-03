Ceremonies with Cardinals' Pujols, Molina, Wainwright pull BSM's best pregame rating ever

It has been a season full of milestones for the Cardinals, with Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright heavily involved in the accomplishments. So it is only fitting that ceremonies Sunday featuring that trio led to the highest rating for a Cards pregame show on what now is Bally Sports Midwest.
- The solo home run gave him his 64th RBI season and the 2,214th of his 22-year career, tying him with Hall of Famer Babe Ruth for second all-time in RBIs.
- His fourth inning blast tied the game, while also extending his record for most pitchers homered off of to 456, adding former Cardinal Johan Oviedo to his list of victims.
- Albert's two deep blasts put him into a class with only Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, and Babe Ruth.
- Three innings after he thanked the Dodger Stadium crowd for helping him "bring back the joy" he had has a boy for the game baseball, Albert Pujols brought the game to the brink of one of the rarest celebrations.
- The sixth-inning shot is the third consecutive home run Pujols has hit that either gave the Cardinals the lead or tied the game.
- Pujols jumps on the third pitch he saw from Pirates closer Chase De Jong and sends it to the deepest part of the ballpark, giving the Cardinals a 3-2 lead.
- "The Machine" takes a first pitch slider from Pirates starter JT Brubaker and deposits it in the left field stands 418 feet away.
- As an eighth-inning pinch hitter he smacks a 2-run homer to give the Cardinals a 2-0 victory over the Cubs.
- St. Louis native Ross Detwiler becomes the 450th player Pujols has homered against, breaking the mark held by Barry Bonds.
- Pujols homers off the 449th pitcher he's faced in his career, tying Barry Bonds for the most all-time.
- Pujols, at 42, becomes the oldest player in major-league history to have four hits including two homers in a game.
- With the four total bases from the homer, Pujols hurdles Stan Musial’s 6,134 career total bases and into second place
- His 16th grand slam, 13 of them in St. Louis, ties Henry Aaron, Babe Ruth and ... Dave Kingman for 10th on the career charts.
- After hitting his second homer of the day, he stretches his hands across his chest, as if to highlight the team name stitched there.
- His first homer of the day saws the Brewers lead in half, and sets the stage for a bigger moment later.
According to Nielsen, which tabulates viewership, xxx tuned it to its coverage of the festivities at Busch Stadium honoring Pujols and Molina, just before they played in their final home regular-season game. Wainwright, the starting pitcher in that contest, was a featured speaker at the event.
That tops the previous high, xxx
