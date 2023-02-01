City of Springfield, Mo., reaches $12-million agreement to buy Hammons Field, nearby parking lots

The City of Springfield, Mo., home to the St. Louis Cardinals Class AA affiliate since 2005, reached an agreement with the John Q. Hammons Charitable Trust to purchase Hammons Field, it was announced during a Wednesday press conference.

The deal is pending a city council vote and is a $12-millon package deal that includes an agreement to purchase the nearby parking lot that is south of the minor-league stadium. Springfield also reached an agreement to keep its partnership with the St. Louis Cardinals through 2038.

The lease agreement with he St. Louis-parent organization includes an initial investment of $4 million for stadium improvements to Hammons Field to improve player safety and fan experience. Those improvements are required by Major League Baseball.

Hammons Field opened in 2004 and was funded by John Q. Hammons — a businessman and prominent hotel developer who died in 2013. After Hammons died at the age of 94, his trust, JQH Trust held onto the stadium. The JQH Trust filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2016, according to the Springfield Daily Citizen, and that created a cloudy future for baseball in Springfield.

Class AA Springfield has been owned by the St. Louis Cardinal since 2005.

Hammons Field also houses the Missouri State baseball program.

This story will be updated.