LOS ANGELES — There have been times, even during this muddled, bruising start to the season, when the Cardinals don’t play all that bad and their opponent is just that much better.

They have not been good enough to overcome that.

Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers’ great lefty, outdueled Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery and helped turn one run into a 1-0 victory for Los Angeles on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium. Kershaw held the Cardinals to two hits in his seven scoreless innings. The Cardinals didn't get a runner into scoring position until the eighth inning. The game’s lone run needed the sequence of a steal, an error, and a two-out single against Montgomery. Otherwise, the two lefty pitchers traded brisk, breezy zeroes.

Montgomery held the Dodgers to one run (it was earned despite the error) on five hits and two walks. He struck out seven.

Kershaw struck out nine.

The Cardinals fell to 2-7 so far on the 10-game, 10-day road trip.

In the second inning against Montgomery, the Dodgers turned a stolen base into an error and that error helped lead to a run. In the second inning James Outman singled with one out. He drew the attention of Montgomery to try and keep him close to first base. He took off anyway and successfully stole second.

The throw to second caromed away from the field, Outman, and the base, and the ball got far enough into left field that Outman scrambled to third. That’s where he was — after what was scored an error to Andrew Knizner — when No. 8 hitter Austin Barnes singled to center for an RBI. That hit ended Barnes’ personal streak of zero-for-13 with runners in scoring position dating back to 2022.

That gave Kershaw all the lead he needed.

In the fourth inning, Kershaw was pacing the dugout even as his teammates tried to keep the bottom of the inning going. He appeared to have little interest in sitting, not with the game within his complete control.

The elite lefty was perfect through four innings.

He struck out five of the first 13 he faced.

Kershaw had the Cardinals so out of sorts with the movement and pace of his pitches that of his 88 pitches, 68 were strikes. The Cardinals took 29 swings at Kershaw’s 44 sliders and missed on more of them (11) than they put in play (seven), according to Baseball Savant. The two hits the Cardinals got off the lefty were both singles, and neither of the Cardinals got any farther than first base.

In the eighth, the Cardinals got two runners on base and nearly turned an error from the Dodgers into a game-tying rally. Pinch-hitter Brendan Donovan lined a ball up the middle that would have scored a teammate — but shortstop Chris Taylor was there to snare it and end the inning. That’s how it’s gone.

The close, crisp games have the same result as the sour, slippery ones.

Hicks zips past Betts

When he left the mound in the seventh inning, Montgomery had two Dodgers on base for somebody else to deal with and Mookie Betts waiting to get his swing.

In that pivotal moment, deep into a tense one-run game, Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks did what was unthinkable only a year ago and every year before that.

He struck out the former MVP on two pitches.

Betts never even swung.

That’s Major League Baseball in 2023.

Before seeing a pitch from Hicks, Betts was called for a pitch timer violation and put behind in the count, 0-1. Hicks bombarded the strike zone from there. He sped a 103.3-mph sinker past Betts for strike two, and ahead in the count 0-2, he finished Betts’ at-bat with a 103.1-mph sinker to end the inning and keep any additional bruising off Montgomery’s ERA.

Hicks walked a batter and struck out two as he opened the eighth inning.

Kershaw starts perfect

In his second start since claiming the 200th win of his Hall of Fame-bound career, Kershaw was both brisk and perfect through more than four innings. The Dodgers’ veteran lefty retired the first 13 Cardinals he faced, and only three got the ball out of the infield. That signature hesitation in his delivery had the Cardinals’ swings so out of sync that three of Kershaw’s first nine outs came as popups in foul territory.

In his first five starts of the season, the 35-year-old lefty has been vintage.

Approaching the 15th anniversary of his major-league debut — a six-inning gem against the Cardinals — Kershaw carried a 2.32 ERA into Saturday night’s game. He had struck out 15 in his previous 13 innings and won three consecutive decisions.

His seven shutout innings against the Mets on April 18, in his previous home start before Saturday, earned the 200th win of his career. Kershaw entered the season three shy of the milestone and was one of three contemporaries hovering around 200 wins. Max Scherzer reached 200 late in 2022, and Adam Wainwright is expected to return from injury within a week to resume his pursuit of a 200th win. He has 195.

Kershaw carried his perfect start into the fifth inning and had it end with Dylan Carlson’s one-out single to center. Kershaw got to the seventh inning retiring 18 of 19 Cardinals faced.

This is Dylan

In the same inning Carlson put a scratch in Kershaw’s pitching line, the Cardinals’ switch-hitting center fielder stole an extra-base hit from Mookie Betts. Carlson sprinted to one of the deepest points of Dodger Stadium and just ahead of the Budweiser ad pasted on the outfield wall reached back to catch the liner, his No. 3 turned toward home plate.

In the bottom of the eighth, Carlson sprinted into right field to slide and plucked a line drive from Miguel Vargas. With two runners on base and both on the go with two outs, that catch was pivotal to keeping it a one-run game.

At the end of a road trip that saw a significant change in approach to the outfield — rookie Jordan Walker was returned to Class AAA, everyday roles became the goal — the Cardinals see Carlson as their top defensive choice in center field. They also like the matchup of him batting right-handed vs. lefties like Kershaw.

At-bats beyond that he’ll have to do what he did with Betts’ liner or Vargas’.

He has to run them down with his play.

In the manager’s office before Saturday’s game, Oliver Marmol acknowledged that Carlson’s swing from the left side of the plate remains a work in progress and “I don’t think we’ve seen it enough to be fair, to answer (if it’s improved).”

The end is nigh

The Cardinals' nightmarish road trip will conclude only because it’s scheduled to do so Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

