JUPITER, Fla. — Lefty reliever Genesis Cabrera, who threw a bullpen for coaches Thursday morning, will face members of the front office Friday in what can become an adversarial arbitration hearing.

Cabrera planned to travel Thursday night to the Tampa, Florida, area to make his argument in front of an arbiter and hear the Cardinals argue against his requested salary.

The 26-year-old lefty smiled asked if he was ready for the hearing and added, "It's the way it goes. And it will be over."

All-Star closer Ryan Helsley was the only other Cardinal to go through the arbitration process this season, and he had his hearing Wednesday. The arbiter ruled in favor of the Cardinals, the Post-Dispatch and other outlets reported Thursday night. That sets Helsley’s salary for the coming season at $2.15 million. His side argued for $3 million.

Cabrera requested $1.15 million; the Cardinals offered him $950,000.

That was one of the smallest gaps in the arbitration season.

The process can get contentious for players and teams. Outfielder Tyler O’Neill acknowledged how he had difficulty sleeping ahead of his hearing a year ago. On Thursday, Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes returned from losing his arbitration case, and told reporters: “There’s no denying the relationship is definitely hurt.”