PITTSBURGH — On the final day of what could have been the Cardinals’ rise from the muck of the NL Central and surefootedly into the mix, it was their turn to rally.

They could not do for themselves what Pittsburgh did against them.

Pirates closer David Bednar dominated the ninth for the third consecutive day and punctuated a three-game sweep of the Cardinals at PNC Park with a 2-1 victory Sunday. Both of the Pirates’ runs came in the first inning, and the Cardinals – even with eight innings to do so – could not catch up. What was true in the game became true for a misspent weekend along the Allegheny River. The Cardinals came to Pittsburgh with a chance to drag the Bucs down into a losing record, just like them, and vault into the middle of the division standings.

Instead, they fell three games further behind Pittsburgh, helped the Pirates into first place in the division, and dropped themselves 10 games under .500 – again. But this time, in June. The Cardinals remain in last place later and later into the season.

Rich Hill, the oldest player in the majors at 43, riddled the Cardinals with his array of pitches, holding them scoreless through six innings before a solo homer in the seventh. He shifted his arm angle at times, teased them with curveballs at different speeds, and every so often plunked a kneecap with one. Hill (5-5) struck out six, walked three, and dealt with a baserunner in each of the first four innings. But the Cardinals could not produce a run until Andrew Knizner did it himself with a homer in the seventh.

The Cardinals finished the series hitless in their past 14 at-bats with a runner in scoring position.

Luken Baker made his major-league debut Sunday and had two hits, including a single in his first big-league at-bat. Baker started at designated hitter, and in the ninth inning his single got the tying run on base with one out. Bednar got a fly out and a strikeout to end the game and secure his 13th save of the season and the Pirates’ fifth consecutive win.

Hits galore, but few runs vs. Mikolas

The Cardinals’ starter got hit often and several times hard, but Pittsburgh was unable to do much with all the hits as Mikolas piloted around trouble for five innings.

Four of the first six batters Mikolas faced Sunday afternoon reached with a single, and before he could get that third out the Pirates had a 2-0 lead and a trend. They were going to take their singles against the Cardinals’ right-hander. They got 10 base hits in five innings against Mikolas, six of them leaving the bat at 100 mph or swifter, but the only runs came in that first inning.

Ke’Bryan Hayes’ first of three singles off Mikolas did not leave the infield in the first inning but it did load the bases. Ji Hwan Bae followed with a two-run, line-drive single to center that ended Mikolas’ streak of 16 consecutive scoreless innings.

The hits against Mikolas tied a season high.

Knizner has homer for the aged

The Cardinals had only two hits in the game when Knizner lifted a cutter from Hill and put it into the left-field seats for their first run of the game. Knizner’s fifth homer of the season was the first for a Cardinal off a pitcher as old as Hill since broadcaster Albert Pujols hit a homer off Hall of Fame lefty Randy Johnson.

Pujols, making his MLB broadcast debut Sunday as a commentator for Peacock, hit a home run on June 30, 2009, off Johnson, who was 45-years, 293-days old at the time.

Extremes to outfield defense

The only extra-base hit that Mikolas allowed should have been an out. Pittsburgh catcher austin Hedges lofted a fly ball to deep left field. Rookie Jordan Walker, starting in left for the first time this season in the majors, gave chase and appeared to an angle on the catch. But the ball bounced nearby his reach and hopped over the fence for a ground-rule double.

With two outs and a runner at second, Mikolas kept the Pirates scoreless in that inning, pitching around the play not made.

In the sixth, reliever Genesis Cabrera benefited from a play brilliantly made.

Tommy Edman, the Gold Glove-winning infielder moonlighting at center field these days, dashed toward the deepest nook of PNC Park to track down a line drive from Tucupita Marcano. Edman caught the ball just before colliding with the fencing that separates center field and the warning track from the Cardinals’ bullpen.

