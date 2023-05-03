David Freese, a graduate of nearby Lafayette high school whose heroics in the 2011 playoffs helped lift the Cardinals to their 11th World Series in franchise history, was voted in by fans for induction to the 2023 Cardinals Hall of Fame class.

Freese was the top vote-getter in this year's Cardinals Hall of Fame ballot. He will be joined by longtime Cardinal and the organization's current infield instructor Jose Oquendo and two-time World Series-winning pitcher Max Lanier, who spent 12 years as a Cardinal.

An All-Star as a Cardinal in 2012, Freese was named the National League Championship Series and World Series MVP in 2011. Freese batted .397 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs, and drove in 21 runs in 18 postseason games that ended with the Cardinals' most recent championship.

He delivered a two-run, game-tying triple with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 6 of the 2011 World Series vs. Texas and, two innings later, clubbed a walk-off, solo home run to center that sent Busch Stadium into a frenzy and St. Louis to a decisive Game 7.

For his career in a Cardinals uniform, Freese batted .286 with 44 home runs and 237 runs driven in across five seasons. The St. Louis-raised third baseman spent the final six years of his MLB career with the Angels, Pirates, and Dodgers.

Oquendo played 10 seasons with the Cardinals after beginning his 12-year playing career with the Mets. The Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico native batted .264 across 989 games with St. Louis and defined himself as one of the game's most sure-handed fielders. Oquendo's .9919 fielding percentage in 4,975 innings at second base is second-best all-time at the position among players with a minimum of 500 games played at second.

Before becoming the organization's fielding instructor which has allowed him to work with the Cardinals' major and minor league talent, Oquendo was a coach at the major league level for 18 seasons and was primarily the team's third base coach. Oquendo was a part of the Cardinals' coaching staff during their 2006 and 2011 World Series-winning seasons. Oquendo was elected into the Cardinals team Hall of Fame as an organizational selection.

Lanier was a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series-winner as a Cardinal. He won 101 games for St. Louis from 1938 to 1951 which are tied for the 10th-most in the franchise’s history.

Lanier, who died at the age of 91 in 2007, was a 10-game winner in six seasons and was a part of the club's 1944 and 1946 World Series-winning teams. He was the winning pitcher in the series-clinching Game 6 in 1944 vs. the St. Louis Browns. Lanier was elected by the Red Ribbon Committee — which is comprised of 14 St. Louis Baseball experts.