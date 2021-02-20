 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deal of a lifetime: The day Anheuser-Busch bought the Cardinals for $3.75 million
0 comments

Deal of a lifetime: The day Anheuser-Busch bought the Cardinals for $3.75 million

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cardinals sale

From left, Fred Saigh, National League President Warren Giles and August A. Busch Jr. announce the purchase of the St. Louis Cardinals by Anheuser-Busch on Feb. 20, 1953.

On Feb. 20, 1953, Anheuser-Busch stepped in to buy the St. Louis Cardinals, just when it appeared the owners might sell the team to a group from Milwaukee.

The price of the purchase was $3.75 million. In today's dollars, that would be about $36 million. (For some perspective, Nolan Arenado's salary for 2021 is $35 million)

When brewery president August A. Busch Jr. was asked if he would take an active interest in the team, he said, "I certainly will."

Here's the original clipping that ran in the Post-Dispatch.

Feb. 20, 1953: Anheuser-Busch buys the CardinalsFeb. 20, 1953: Anheuser-Busch buys the Cardinals 20 Feb 1953, Fri St. Louis Post-Dispatch (St. Louis, Missouri) Newspapers.com

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports