Deal of a lifetime: The day Anheuser-Busch bought the Cardinals for $3.75 million

On Feb. 20, 1953, Anheuser-Busch stepped in to buy the St. Louis Cardinals, just when it appeared the owners might sell the team to a group from Milwaukee.

The price of the purchase was $3.75 million. In today's dollars, that would be about $36 million. (For some perspective, Nolan Arenado's salary for 2021 is $35 million)

When brewery president August A. Busch Jr. was asked if he would take an active interest in the team, he said, "I certainly will."

Here's the original clipping that ran in the Post-Dispatch.

