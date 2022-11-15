Defensive minded: Cardinals win Rawlings Team Gold Glove for second consecutive year

In the three years that the Rawlings Team Gold Glove has been awarded, two of those times it has gone to the Cardinals.

The Cardinals were announced on Tuesday as the winners of the National League Team Gold Glove Award giving them back-to-back years they have claimed the award that recognizes the best team defense throughout the entirety of the regular season.

The Yankees were the winning team in the American League giving them their first.

Since team Gold Gloves were first issued by the St. Louis-based Rawlings in 2020, the Cardinals are the only franchise with multiple wins. The Cubs and Guardians were the first teams to win the award. Houston won it for the AL side in 2021.

The Cardinals had the highest fielding percentage (.989) across Major League Baseball and were fourth overall in defensive runs saved (plus-70), according to FanGraphs. The next-best NL team in defense was Los Angeles, which finished the 2022 season with plus-84. The Cardinals were also fourth in MLB in outs above average (24) behind Arizona (44), Houston (31), and San Diego (30).

Individually, the Cardinals had two Gold Glover winners and four players named as finalists this year. Nolan Arenado won the award for NL third baseman — his 10th consecutive at the position — and rookie Brendan Donovan won the first-ever NL utility Gold Glove. Donovan’s win made him the first Cardinal in team history to win it as a rookie.

Paul Goldschmidt was a finalist for first baseman and Tommy Edman was a double finalist with one being at second base and the other for the utility spot.

Although he wasn’t a Rawlings Gold Glove winner, Edman won the newly-created multiposition Fielding Bible award. The Fielding Bible award was the the first of Edman's career.

On top of his 10th consecutive Gold Glove, Arenado won his fifth Fielding Bible award at third base and his sixth consecutive Platinum Glove, the latter of which is given by Rawlings to the best defensive player in each league. Arenado’s Fielding Bible award was the first by a Cardinals third baseman.