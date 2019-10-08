QUESTION: How much of DeJong's struggles at the plate do you attribute to season-long fatigue and mental exhaustion? And how much does his current performance underscore the need to identify a "trusted" back-up SS for 2020, to give this guy a rest once in a while?
BENFRED: The Cards definitely need a backup shortstop they can trust to make some starts. Munoz wasn't used nearly as much there this season. Edman has not played one MLB inning there. If he can do that, it would help a lot and give him more at-bats if he becomes the utility man for this team.
DeJong's long season likely contributed to some of this, but don't expect him to use it as an excuse. He just looks lost right now. Twice as many Ks as hits since the start of September. Completely lost with runners in scoring position. Right now, the Cardinals' best hope is that he snaps out of it. But it's clearly something to address moving forward -- how did it happen and how can they prevent another late-season slide moving forward.