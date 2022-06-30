Derrick Goold reunites with Bernie Miklasz for the 10th anniversary of the Best Podcast in Baseball

Ten years ago, in the attic of a home in St. Louis, two St. Louis Post-Dispatch sportswriters had a great name for a podcast — thanks to a reader — but little idea how to actually put one together, let alone run the tech necessary.

And thus the Best Podcast in Baseball began, but needed time to live up to its name. Co-creators of the BPIB, columnist Bernie Miklasz and baseball beat writer Derrick Goold, hold a reunion for the 10th episode of Season 10 and discuss all things about the 2022 St. Louis Cardinals: What rookies have staying power for years to come? What is the Cardinals' greatest need to go from good to great this season? Is the offense really as good as the numbers suggest, and how did it get there? What's up with the 2-6 record in games with a chance to sweep a series?

In the 10 years since the beginning of BPIB, what are some of the discouraging trends in baseball — and encouraging trends, too — and if the Cardinals' winning record has only been the constant, has that invited complacency? All of that and more discussed with Miklasz, former Post-Dispatch sports columnist and now host of The Bernie Show (590 AM). The Best Podcast in Baseball, sponsored by Closets by Design of St. Louis, is a production of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, StlToday.com, and Derrick Goold.

