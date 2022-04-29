Despite a homers dry spell, Cardinals have no immediate plan to call on Gorman

The Cardinals haven't hit a homer in eight games. Nolan Gorman, the Class AAA Memphis second baseman, was tied for the professional baseball lead with 10 homers, including two on Wednesday, matched by Class AA Springfield outfielder Moises Gomez.

But Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday that there were no immediate plans to bring up Gorman unless he was going to be an everyday player.

“That’s the most important part of that move being made,” Marmol said. “At the moment, I don’t see that being the case.

“As we said this spring, this kid’s going to come up and help at some point. If you’re asking for a window ... I have no idea. But when we feel it’s the right time, I guarantee you he will be here.”

Marmol allowed that being the DH counts as playing every day but he doesn’t want Gorman pegged as a DH.

“With somebody who’s relatively new to a position, and still learning it, especially second base, to have him solely DH-ing would take some steps backward from a defensive standpoint,” said Marmol.

“So that’s where it gets a little tricky.”

The manager also likes his infield defense — there are three Gold Glovers in it and Paul DeJong is reliable at shortstop — and doesn’t fashion suddenly switching Gold Glover Tommy Edman from second base to shortstop to make room for Gorman.

Edman, Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Harrison Bader and Tyler O’Neill will receive their Gold Gloves in a ceremony before Friday night’s game. “It’s a great moment for those who have won it — some for the 38th time,” Marmol said, in joking reference to Arenado, who has won nine in succession.

The Cardinals’ dry spell in homers was their longest since they went eight games in 2014. They hit 13 homers in their first 10 games this year. On the other hand, the Cardinals led the majors with 17 stolen bases in 18 attempts, including 15 in succession.

