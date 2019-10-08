QUESTION: The beginning of the Blues season already shows what a difference a goalie makes. Is it too much to say that this is an 0-3 start if we're getting last year's early season goaltending? As a tangent, are the Blues relying too much on Binnington to start the season? Three games in and they have yet to put out a consistent, three-period performance.
BENFRED: Binnington is not a fluke. He will have some ups and downs. They all do. But if he's healthy, his style of play and ability to turn the page between games speaks to sustained high-level performance. It's nice to see that proven again so early, considering he's going to face a lot of outside chatter about his ability to repeat, or whatever. He doesn't care about that stuff. He's the same guy, according to everything we've seen.
The Blues, like any team, and perhaps more so because of their short turn-around and lack of rest this offseason, are going to have to find their game. It's nice to have a goalie you can lean on early as that comes, and late as pressure mounts, but ideally you aren't asking him to win every game in between.
The Blues would be wise to make a point to keep Binnington fresh this season, as much as possible. Don't run him into the ground before the playoffs start.