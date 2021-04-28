Doug Clarey had only one hit in his major-league career, but it was a mighty big one for the St. Louis Cardinals

Rudolph, who said he has experienced premonitions before, turned to pitcher Danny Frisella and said, "Isn't it something? This kid Clarey is going to get to hit, he'll hit a home run and win the game, and then get sent down May 1."

May 1 is when Tyson, who has a bruised leg, is eligible to come off the disabled list. Frisella confirmed Rudolph's statement: "That's exactly what he said."

Cruz batted in the twelfth. No help. Rudolph was sent to the plate in the fourteenth and got an infield single, which Giants third baseman Craig Robinson threw away allowing Willie Crawford to score the go-ahead run. Then the Giants tied the score. In the sixteenth, Crawford got a single (his fifth of the game) and Bee Bee Richard tried to sacrifice but popped out. Then Kessinger grounded to shortstop, forcing Crawford.

Up came Clarey. Gomez had told Clarey the inning before that he'd be the fourth batter in the sixteenth if the game went that far. Clarey tried to calm himself, to relax.

What did Gomez tell the kid? "He was the last man left," the acting manager said. "What are you going to tell him?"