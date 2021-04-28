Doug Clarey had only one hit in his major-league career, but it was a mighty big one for the St. Louis Cardinals

On April 28, 1976, infielder Doug Clarey of the Cardinals hit a game-winning two-run homer against the Giants. It would be the only hit of Clarey's major league career. Here's how the Post-Dispatch covered the game.
SAN FRANCISCO - "It's something you always dream about," said Doug Clarey, "ever since I was a little boy watching Giants games and just wishing I could be one of them."
Yesterday, at Candlestick Park, Clarey was one of them - a major league baseball player- but he was not wearing a San Francisco Giants uniform. He was with the Cardinals, a scarcely known infielder temporarily filling a vacancy on the roster.
Then the sixteenth inning of an epic baseball struggle came around. Preston Gomez, acting manager of the Cardinals, needed a pinch-hitter. The only players he had left were the kid, Clarey, and some pitchers. Clarey walked to the plate and, in his second time at bat in the majors, slammed a two-run homer to give the Cardinals a 4-2 victory over the Giants.
Douglas W. Clarey is a 22-year-old second baseman who less than a month ago was brooding about his demotion to baseball's lower depths, the Cardinals' Class A farm club at St. Petersburg, Fla., as a no-name bush leaguer with a good-field, no-hit label.
Well, we know who Doug Clarey is now.
Clarey's homer came with two out in the sixteenth with Don Kessinger on base.
The righthanded batter drove a one-and-one pitch from Giants lefthander Mike Caldwell down the left-field line and just over the eight-foot-high fence.
"Beautiful, just beautiful," said Kessinger "I'm so thrilled for him and us both. I couldn't run the bases for jumping up and down."
"Amazing!" exclaimed relief pitcher Mike Proly, who got the victory despite giving up a run to the Giants in the fourteenth after the Redbirds had gone ahead, 2-1. "He should thank me. If I'd done my job, he'd never got to bat."
"A classic that he'll never forget all his life," said John Denny, the Cardinals' starter who pitched very effectively in an early duel with John (The Count) Montefusco.
"I'm very happy for him and us," said catcher Ted Simmons, "but right now more for him, I think."
Clarey joined the Cardinals on April 19 after second baseman Mike Tyson went on the disabled list. He never expected that the big club, the Cardinals, would be the needy party. But they were and Clarey was swung to St. Louis.
In his only previous at-bat, Clarey had looked bad striking out against the New York Mets' Jon Matlack.
About the tenth or eleventh inning yesterday, catcher Ken Rudolph sat in the Cardinals' bullpen and began counting the remaining pinch-hitters. There were Rudolph, Hector Cruz and Clarey.
Rudolph, who said he has experienced premonitions before, turned to pitcher Danny Frisella and said, "Isn't it something? This kid Clarey is going to get to hit, he'll hit a home run and win the game, and then get sent down May 1."
May 1 is when Tyson, who has a bruised leg, is eligible to come off the disabled list. Frisella confirmed Rudolph's statement: "That's exactly what he said."
Cruz batted in the twelfth. No help. Rudolph was sent to the plate in the fourteenth and got an infield single, which Giants third baseman Craig Robinson threw away allowing Willie Crawford to score the go-ahead run. Then the Giants tied the score. In the sixteenth, Crawford got a single (his fifth of the game) and Bee Bee Richard tried to sacrifice but popped out. Then Kessinger grounded to shortstop, forcing Crawford.
Up came Clarey. Gomez had told Clarey the inning before that he'd be the fourth batter in the sixteenth if the game went that far. Clarey tried to calm himself, to relax.
What did Gomez tell the kid? "He was the last man left," the acting manager said. "What are you going to tell him?"
Giants catcher Dave Rader said Clarey hit a hanging slider from Caldwell. The unknown Clarey's name had never come up in the Giants' team meetings, said Rader. After all, who knew anything about him? Who would have expected a homer from a guy who had hit just three in 130 games last year for Arkansas and whose high mark in four minor-league seasons was nine for Wisconsin Rapids in 1974?
But it happened and Clarey, a tousle-haired Californian from nearby Cupertino, would say, "This is the greatest experience in my life."
Clarey's parents were there and so were many of his old high school friends.
"I was just praying," said Elmer Clarey, who towers over his 6-foot son. "I was afraid he was going to leave and we wouldn't get to see him."
Clarey may be shipped to the minors soon but, after yesterday, he always will be part of the 1976 Cardinals.