First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. (CT) at T-Mobile Park

As they look the even a road series following a 5-2 loss on Friday night, the Cardinals on Saturday will have Nolan Gorman start in the field at second base with regular second baseman Brendan Donovan beginning the night on the bench. Rookie Jordan Walker, who has started in the Cardinals’ last five games and drove in his team’s only two runs on Friday night, is not in the starting lineup.

Instead, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol has slotted Dylan Carlson into the starting outfield. Carlson will play center field and bat eighth. Lars Nootbaar shifts over to right field and hits leadoff.

Carlson enters Saturday batting .237 with three RBIs and three doubles in 38 at-bats to begin the year. All three of his RBIs came in the last two games he appeared with two of them stemming from a two-for-five showing against Arizona that included a stolen base.

The switch-hitting outfielder and the rest of the Cardinals, who will wear their road “Victory Blue” uniforms for the first time this season, will face right-hander Luis Castillo. Carlson enters Saturday with a .214 average in 28 at-bats vs. righties.

The heart of the Cardinals order does have some experience and success against Castillo — a former Cincinnati Red. Catcher Willson Contreras, who is batting fifth, owns a .471/.571/.824 slash line and has homered once in 21 plate appearances against Castillo. Third base baseman Nolan Arenado, who is batting fourth, is eight-for-24 against the righty while three-hole hitter and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has nine hits including three homers against the Mariners’ starter.

Opposite of Castillo will be Miles Mikolas, who has yet to earn a win this season in his first four starts.

Lineups

Cardinals (8-12)

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Alec Burleson, DH

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Nolan Gorman, 2B

7. Tyler O’Neill, LF

8. Dylan Carlson, CF

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Miles Mikolas, RHP

Mariners (9-11)

1. Julio Rodriguez, CF

2. Ty France, 1B

3. Eugenio Suarez, 3B

4. Cal Raleigh, C

5. Teoscar Hernández, RF

6. Jarred Kelenic, LF

7. AJ Pollock, DH

8. Kolten Wong, 2B

9. J.P. Crawford, SS

P: Luis Castillo, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Miles Mikolas (0-1, 8.10 ERA): The Cardinals’ opening-day starter and two-time All-Star comes into Saturday having allowed 36 hits in 20 innings across four starts to begin the year. In his last outing, which came on April 16 against Pittsburgh, Mikolas surrendered three runs (two earned) on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. Although Mikolas has received a no-decision in each of his last two outings, the Cardinals have won each of the last two games that Mikolas has started. Mikolas has faced Seattle once in his career, which came at T-Mobile Park in 2014 when he was with Texas. He threw eight scoreless innings and allowed three hits in that outing.

RHP Luis Castillo (2-0, 0.73 ERA): Only Angels’ two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani (0.64 ERA) possesses a lower ERA and batting average allowed (.131) than Castillo does among qualified pitchers across Major League Baseball entering play Saturday. The former Cincinnati Red has allowed just two runs in 24 2/3 innings and struck out 26 while walking four. The last time Castillo took the mound, he carried a perfect game through six innings against Colorado before he surrendered back-to-back singles to start the seventh inning.

Injury report

RHP Adam Wainwright (groin): Wainwright made his first rehab appearance on Wednesday with Class AA Springfield. He completed three innings, allowed two runs on four hits, and struck out three on 59 pitches (40 strikes). Two of the hits he allowed were home runs. Wainwright is scheduled to make another rehab start with Springfield when they hit the road to face Wichita. He is expected to around 75 pitches in the outing. Wainwright will be reevaluated after the start and would be considered for a return to the majors. (Last updated: April 21)

SS Paul DeJong (back stiffness): DeJong went three-for-four with six RBIs as he fell a triple short of the cycle on Friday night for Class AAA Memphis. Since his rehab moved from Class Low-A to Class AAA, DeJong is nine-for-34 (.353) with two home runs, 14 RBIs, and a 1.068 OPS in nine games. (Last updated April 22)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder): Rodriguez Started his rehab assignment on Thursday with Class AAA Memphis and pitched a scoreless inning of relief. Rodriguez did not allow a hit or walk in the outing. He struck out one batter and needed just nine pitches (seven strikes) to get through the frame. (Last updated: April 21)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Since going on the 15-day IL, Naughton has continued a rest program to see how his arm responds. He is then expected to advance through light throwing. (Last updated: April 18)

Future probable starters

Sunday vs. Seattle: RHP Jack Flaherty (1-2, 2.95) vs. RHP Chris Flexen (0-3, 7.79)

Monday vs. San Francisco: LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-2, 4.84) vs. TBA

Tuesday vs. San Francisco: RHP Jake Woodford 1-2, 6.05) vs. TBA

Wednesday vs. San Francisco: LHP Steven Matz (0-3, 6.55) vs. TBA

Up next

The Cardinals wrap up their interleague series with the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. After that, they will travel to San Francisco to open up a four-game series against the Giants.