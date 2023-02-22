JUPITER, Fla. — A couple of hours after the backfields of the Cardinals Jupiter, Florida complex cleared and quieted on Tuesday following the big-league club’s second day of full-squad workouts, those same fields filled up once again. Only this time, it was comprised of prospects from all levels across the organization participating in the organization’s Spring Training Early Program (STEP) Camp.

STEP Camp gives the 36 players participating a chance to get in front of Cardinals minor league coaches and front office members including farm director Gary LaRocque and general manager Michael Girsch, both of whom were present Tuesday for the program’s second day of full-squad workouts.

It could also lead to an opportunity on the big-league side of things later this spring in case STEP Camp participants need to step in if they are needed.

“Why? Because we have the (World Baseball Classic) this year,” LaRocque said. “We're going to lose a lot of players. And when you lose a lot of players, who's going to be ready to get opportunities to get innings and or at-bats here and there?”

The Cardinals have 14 players in big-league camp that are on official WBC rosters and set to leave Cardinals camp for their respective international team camps in early March. Those STEP Camp participants that could get that opportunity range from former top picks to international signings to minor leaguers that don’t appear on prospect lists.

“We're very pleased with how they came into camp ready,” LaRocque said. “All the pitchers who have come in for STEP Camp are prepared to throw where needed and get their first inning in that sort of thing.”

Within the group of pitchers who entered camp prepared are 2022 MLB draft picks Cooper Hjerpe (first round) and Brycen Mautz (second round). The Cardinals’ top two picks from last summer did not appear in a minor league game following the July draft due to their innings workload at the collegiate level.

“They're ready to go,” LaRocque said of the two. “We knew at the end of last year it was very structured for what they were doing for work and now they're ready.”

Jones to skip WBC

Former fifth-round pick L.J. Jones said during Tuesday’s practice that he is choosing to stay in Cardinals minor-league camp during the World Baseball Classic instead of playing for Team Panama as he originally planned. Jones — a native of San Diego, California, and a product of Long Beach State — is half Panamanian. His mother was born in Panama which made him eligible to play for the national team.

Because Panama will play its pool games in Taiwan, Jones decided to stay in camp minor league to avoid missing too much time. Jones, who led Class High-A Peoria in average (.264), home runs (13), and RBI (64), played for Panama during its qualifying games in Panama City, Panama. Jones, 23, had one hit in eight at-bats during the qualifier games. He noted that the experience was one he enjoyed.

Outside of Jones, the Cardinals had four other non-40-man roster players announced on WBC rosters. The Cardinals expect all four outside of Jones to still be a part of the tournament.

Love and Sawyer throw live batting practice

After player groups went through individual drills on Tuesday, two of the backfields of the Cardinals’ complex were used for live batting practice. Of the pitchers who threw, two of them included 2021 third-round pick Austin Love and Logan Sawyer, who spent the last two years pitching in independent ball before signing a minor league contract with the Cardinals in November.

The two faced a group of hitters that included infielders Chandler Redmond, Noah Mendlinger, and Nick Dunn, and catcher Jake Burns.

The live batting practice was Sawyer’s first of STEP Camp. It gave him a chance to throw in front of LaRocque and senior minor league pitching coordinator Tim Leveque. Sawyer has not pitched for an affiliated minor league team.

“He's had a long road to get here,” Leveque said. “It was good to see him face guys. Still trying to get a feel for him a little bit, but (we're) happy with how he did today.”

A field over, hitters including 2021 second-round pick Joshua Baez, former top international signee Won-Bin Cho, and Jones took live batting practice against Connor Lunn, Wilfredo Pereira, who is listed on Team Panama’s WBC roster, and left-hander Kenny Hernandez.

Early camp open to other minor leaguers

The early camp hasn’t been limited to just the 36 players listed on the camp roster. The Cardinals opened the camp up to others players who wanted to arrive prior to the start of minor league spring training on March 5. Those players have been able to get voluntary workouts in during STEP Camp.

Some of the players who took part in STEP Camp on Tuesday included right-handed pitchers Alec Willis, Mizzou product Ian Bedell, Nick Trogrlic-Iverson, and Griffin Roberts.

Willis and Bedell both had limited innings in 2022 for separate reasons. Willis — a 19-year-old who was drafted out of high school in 2021 — threw 11 1/3 innings in the Florida Complex League. The limitations come as the Cardinals ease his workload to start his pro career. Willis struck out 16 and allowed six hits in his limited opportunities.