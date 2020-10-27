Echoes of St. Louis '44: 2020 World Series isn't the first with ticket restrictions or managers sharing the same address

The 2020 World Series is the first neutral-site contest in Fall Classic history, and it is the first held entirely at one ballpark since 1944 and the “Streetcar Series” in St. Louis. Sportsman’s Park, that Grand Boulevard palace, hosted the ’44 World Series that pitted the surprise 85-win Browns against the burgeoning dynasty of the Cardinals. The series also gave us the legend of Emil Verban. The Cardinals’ infielder was so furious that the Browns put his wife in an obstructed-view seat that he just went and hit .412 (seven-for-17, all singles) in the series. Until the 2020 Dodgers came along, the St. Louis Classic was the last World Series to feature an NL team that topped the league in home runs and ERA. Those Cardinals won the series, their second championship in three years and the second of three for Stan Musial and The Swifties.